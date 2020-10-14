Send a Cuddle for Christmas



Bring a smile and a warm cuddle to a child with cancer this festive season



Things are hard for many of us this Christmas, but especially for children who are being treated for cancer. Instead of enjoying parties, presents and celebrations with their family, many who need to be in hospital will be separated from loved ones because of coronavirus, and going through painful cancer treatments.



These children really need a cuddle.



You can help with a gift of just £10. For this, we will send one of our teddies to a child who will spend Christmas in hospital being treated for cancer. Cancer Support UK will arrange for a teddy to be delivered safely to a child in a hospital or hospice in the UK. To add a personal touch, you can even send us a special message which we will have written on your ted’s gift tag!



Visit www.cancersupportuk.org/cuddles(Please note this link is live from November 1st, 2020)





ABOUT CANCER SUPPORT UK

Cancer Support UK is a charity which offers support to those going through cancer and those who have finished treatment through Cancer Kits and also Cancer Coach support groups.

For more information about Cancer Support UK and how you can find help or support the charity visit www.cancersupportuk.org



