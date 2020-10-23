"Covid-19 and the measures to contain it have had a disproportionate impact on children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing, especially the most vulnerable and marginalised in society" Barnardos Report: Mental Health and Covid-19



On Wednesday 3rd February 2021 Beyond and Inside Out Day will host the UK’s first ever mental health and wellbeing festival for primary and secondary schools. Now and Beyond provides a springboard for the integration and maintenance of long term mental health and wellbeing education in schools - crucial in the face of the current youth mental health crisis. By facilitating & funding direct relationships between educators and local services, the access gap will be considerably closed.



Now and Beyond on Inside Out Day aims to reach as many school children across the UK as possible by facilitating free virtual sessions between schools and local mental health and wellbeing hosts. The schools will choose from a list of hosts in their local area depending on the greatest needs of their students, teachers & parents. We are recruiting a volunteer army of qualified, vetted child and adolescent mental health professionals, speakers and wellness teachers spanning art therapy, educational psychiatrists, psychologists, school counsellors, music therapists, yoga and mindfulness teachers and many, many more.



On the day students and teachers will be asked to wear an item of clothing inside out to remind us to be kind to others - how we look on the outside is not always how we are feeling on the inside. Downloadable school resources to support the day will be available in advance.



“Young people's mental health must be prioritised now more than ever before in light of COVID-19. Too many young people are struggling in silence with their wellbeing and not getting the help and support that they need. Now and Beyond aims to change this and give youth mental health the spotlight it deserves. I am proud that Beyond is co-hosting the festival alongside Inside Out Day. We at Beyond are fully committed to ensuring the next generation's mental health is finally addressed as it should be” Jonny Benjamin MBE, co-founder Beyond



If you’re a school, or a mental health or wellbeing facilitator keen to volunteer your time for this landmark moment, head to www.nowandbeyond.org.uk for more details.



And if you think you can help to support the day in any other way, please get in touch on the details below.



If you’re an editor, please help us spread the word by covering this monumental project.





The future of young people’s mental health is in our hands.



#LetsGoBeyond



For more information, please contact Louisa Rose at hello@nowandbeyond.org.uk or 07894 433 266