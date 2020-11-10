The IBS Network and Greenliving Pharma have launched a collaborative partnership to provide further support to sufferers of chronic digestive ailments and IBS. The new union sets into motion with a generous offer for The IBS Network members and customers who can claim a free pack of Colomint peppermint oil capsules when they spend from only £10 in the charity’s online shop.



At any one time, IBS affects around 10-20%1 of people living in the UK, which equates to approximately 12 million people. The illness is used to describe a collection of otherwise unexplained symptoms relating to a disturbance in the bowels, which can include abdominal pain, bloating, constipation and diarrhoea.



Greenliving Pharma is a nutraceutical company committed to producing ethical healthcare products using natural ingredients to provide maximum nutritional support for you and your family. We believe that by observing the human body’s needs, we can develop quality food supplements and healthcare solutions to support your wellbeing and promote a healthy balanced lifestyle from the inside.



Colomint provides 0.2ml natural peppermint oil which helps to support healthy digestion, as well as helping to eliminate digestive discomfort and the maintenance of normal intestinal transit in a person with sensitive bowels. Each capsule has a gastro-resistant coating to ensure the oil reaches the gut intact where it’s needed most. Colomint is free from all allergens and is Halal certified.



The IBS Network CEO, Alison Reid, said, “We are very excited to be working with Greenliving Pharma and being able to offer our community this fabulous opportunity to try Colomint. Peppermint is a tried and tested remedy for some symptoms of IBS and this represents a chance for people to try whilst picking up a bargain!”



The IBS Network is the national charity that helps people living with irritable bowel syndrome. It has provided support to those with the condition and to healthcare professionals for nearly 30 years. Funding for the charity is mainly received through annual membership, its online shop and a number of commercial partnerships. The charity receives no government or NHS funding.





Islam Pearson, Greenliving Pharma’s Managing Director, said: “The IBS Network is a fantastic charity that helps so many people suffering from the condition. After looking to work with The IBS Network, we were honoured that they chose to align themselves with us, identifying our Colomint product as being so beneficial to those experiencing IBS, as well as recognising our general ethos of creating natural, ethical wellness products, and making these affordable and available to people from all walks of life across the globe. ”



The partners invite both consumers and healthcare professionals to take advantage of the new partnerships offers and information pages. Samples of Colomint are available for competitions, giveaways and collaborations. Please get in touch to discuss in more detail.

Further information on services and products can be found by visiting the website URLs www.theibsnetwork.org and www.greenlivingpharma.com.



-ENDS -



Contact details:

Khanyie Shamakumba

Marketing & Business Manager

E-mail: khanyie@greenlivingpharma.com

Phone: 0333 3443 731



Alison Reid

The IBS Network CEO

E-mail: Alison@theibsnetwork.org

Phone: 0114 2723 253



Emma Haberton

Head of Marketing and Communications

E-mail: Emma@greenlivingpharma.com

Phone: 0749 4030 902



Notes:

Greenliving Pharma Ltd is a healthcare company committed to producing ethical, affordable products using natural ingredients to support wellness and wellbeing in every aspect of life. Wellbeing is often defined as “the state of being comfortable, healthy, or happy” and we care about our customers’ wellbeing. Often when our bodies are in a state of imbalance, they have a way of letting us know. Our range of products has been carefully formulated to gently and naturally restore the balance of the bodies harmony and support the journey towards comfort, health and happiness.



