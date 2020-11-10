a spectacular and immersive experience in the brand-new revolutionary and future-proof digital entertainment world NAOZ

Tomorrowland 31.12.2020

A magical New Year’s Eve celebration adapted to all time zones in the world with more than 25 of the world’s best artists performing on 4 digital stages



On December 31, Tomorrowland is organising Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 – a magical New Year’s Eve celebration at the end of an exceptional year, counting down to the start of 2021. This unique digital festival on the biggest night of the year will start at 20:00 (8pm) local time in all 27 time zones in the world, giving people from all over the globe, from Fiji to Hawaii, from Tokyo to Santiago, an opportunity to end this year with a bang. Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 gathers more than 25 of the planet’s best artists who will perform on 4 mesmerizing digital stages in the brand-new digital entertainment venue NAOZ: Armin van Buuren, CamelPhat, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Duck Sauce, Kölsch b2b Joris Voorn (exclusive b2b set), Lost Frequencies, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, Snoop Dogg aka DJ Snoopadelic and many more. Ticket sales start on Tuesday November 17 at 17:00 CET via tomorrowland.com.



With 2020’s New Year’s Eve set to be unlike any before, Tomorrowland wants to give the People of Tomorrow across the world a night to remember, all from the comfort of their home and accessible on all devices (PC, laptop, smartphone or tablet). A digital New Year’s Eve festival welcoming in 2021, Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 is a magical celebration at the end of an exceptional year, following on from Tomorrowland’s first ever digital festival Tomorrowland Around the World over the summer. Set to become a spectacular and immersive experience in the brand-new revolutionary and future-proof digital entertainment world NAOZ filled with music, magic and friendship, Tomorrowland’s digital New Year’s Eve celebration will be adapted to all 27 time zones in the world – welcoming people of all ages and places, unfazed by borders or boundaries, from 20:00 to 03:00 (8pm to 3am) local time.



Allowing millions of people to close off 2020 and celebrate New Year’s Eve with Tomorrowland and people from all corners of the world, the creative team and 3D artists behind Tomorrowland have created an entirely new and dazzling entertainment location consisting of 4 magical worlds, in which some of the festival’s most iconic themes will be used. Tomorrowland has curated an incredible line-up of more than 25 world-class artists who will be taking one of the 4 mesmerizing digital stages as everyone counts down to 2021 on December 31. Armin van Buuren, CamelPhat, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Duck Sauce, Kölsch b2b Joris Voorn (exclusive b2b set), Lost Frequencies, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, Snoop Dogg aka DJ Snoopadelic and many more will give stellar performances at the digital New Year’s Eve celebration.



Continuing with the success of Tomorrowland’s first ever digital festival Tomorrowland Around the World – documented in the behind-the-scenes documentary Never stop the music – The Creation of Tomorrowland 2020 – the festival is again using the world’s best technology in 3D design, video production and special effects to bring together a spectacular experience on the biggest night of the year. The People of Tomorrow are invited to experience this unique event virtually together with friends and family – this night is all about uniting through the power of music in a responsible and safe way. Ticket sales start on Tuesday November 17 at 17:00 CET via tomorrowland.com



Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 – the line-up:



Armin van Buuren

Artbat

Boys Noize

Brennan Heart presents I AM HARDSTYLE feat Villain, Ran-D, Wildstylez

CamelPhat

Charlotte de Witte

Coone

Da Tweekaz

David Guetta

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Diplo

Duck Sauce

D-Block & S-te-Fan

Jack Back

Kölsch b2b Joris Voorn (exclusive b2b set)

Lost Frequencies

Maceo Plex

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

Meduza

Netsky

Snoop Dogg aka DJ Snoopadelic

Sub Zero Project

Tchami



About Tomorrowland 31.12.2020



• New Year 2021

• Thursday December 31, 2020, between 20:00 – 03:00 (8pm – 3am) local time

• A unique digital festival on the biggest night of the year, starting at 20:00 (8pm) local time in all 27 time zones in the world

• At NAOZ – the digital venue

• Open for people of all ages and places

• Exclusively on tomorrowland.com

• Ticket sales start on Tuesday November 17 at 17:00 CET via tomorrowland.com

• Special People of Tomorrow packages will be available.

• Info and updates: tomorrowland.com



About NAOZ – the digital venue

NAOZ is a brand-new year-round digital entertainment venue. The revolutionary and future-proof virtual entertainment world will bring musicians, artists and communities across the globe together, offering people a spectacular way to experience digital concerts and performances with the world’s best technology in 3D design, video production and special effects – all from the comfort of your own home and accessible on all devices (PC, laptop, smartphone or tablet)



Contact:

Nikki McNeill|Global Publicity

nikki@globalpublicity.co.uk

+44 7957 434517