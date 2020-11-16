Web hosting company 34SP.com have announced their charitable in-kind donation program has now topped the 300,000 GBP mark. That means hundreds of thousands of pounds of funds freed up for worthwhile causes across the country. The Manchester based outfit provides web hosting services free of charge to registered UK charities, with a commitment to allocate 10% of their overall capacity for charitable purposes.



“Giving back is core to who we are”,“ writes director Stuart Melling. “We've operated the free web hosting program for more than a decade, but it's really started to pick up steam over the most recent years. As a team we are all really excited to be able to provide genuine support to so many great causes.



Our free charity hosting plan is just one of several ways we try to support others in our community. We help local universities with their technical needs and we're keenly working to move towards being as sustainable and green a business as we can.”



The 34SP.com charity hosting program offers entry level web hosting plans to registered charities in the UK. The plans are treated identically to paying customers, which means they receive support from the Manchester based team 365 days a year, not to mention a raft of industry-leading services such as free backups, free SSL, and website building tools.



For more information on the 34SP.com charity hosting program and the more than 600 UK charities that rely on the scheme see https://www.34sp.com/charity-hosting



About: 34SP.com are a Manchester based web hosting company founded in 2000. The company specialises in WordPress web hosting. With more than twenty years of experience under their belts, they remain an independently owned and operated business, renowned for their industry leading technical support. The business also offers domain name registration services with a choice of more than 200 different domain names to choose from. 34SP.com is committed to open, ethical, and sustainable business practices.



For more information please contact Stuart Melling via stu@34sp.com or +44(0)161 987 3436.