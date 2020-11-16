Iconic British brand Horlicks has launched Horlicks Vegan; a dairy free malted beverage to enjoy with your favourite alternative milk.



The family favourite brand, which has been a staple in pantries across the country for nearly 150 years, has introduced Horlicks Vegan into Asda Vegan bays, using a vegan recipe based on the brand’s signature creamy and malty characteristics.



Registered by The Vegan Society, the new formulation has been developed to cater not only to vegans, but also for those who suffer with dairy allergies. It’s ideal for kids and adults, can be enjoyed hot or cold, and contains 14 key vitamins and minerals.



Ericka Durgahee at the Vegan Society said: “We’re proud to register Horlicks’ first-ever free-from formulation with the Vegan Trademark. It’s brilliant to see a household brand demonstrating that dairy is not necessary to make a great tasting hot drink and that people can still enjoy their favourites without the use of dairy milk. We expect the vegan community to be as excited as we are!”



The vegan formulation is based on the flavour profile of Horlicks Original blend which requires hot milk, meaning consumers can add their favourite preference of dairy alternatives, from almond to soy, coconut or oat milk.



Trials have shown that the new product tests particularly well with popular barista alternatives, creating the same, thick, creamy and warming hug in mug as the original favourite.



Michelle Younger, Marketing Manager at Horlicks said, “We are keen to evolve the brand by building on our unique malty taste and heritage whilst offering new varieties which appeal to different tastes, formats and diets.”



An iconic British brand and a family favourite, Horlicks dates back nearly 150 years, and is the oldest malted drink brand (in fact it is older than the tea bag which dates from 1904).



Made in Britain since 1906 using British farmed wheat and barley, it has a strong British heritage, and formed part of the forces kit bag during WW2 due to its ‘complete and well-balanced nourishment’.



Horlicks Vegan will be available exclusively with Asda RRP £3.49 (400g jar).



