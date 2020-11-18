Santen launches long-lasting ‘artificial tear’ treatment and online educational resource to support sufferers in the UK



•New UK survey shows women of menopausal or post-menopausal age, regular screen users and contact lens wearers are unaware they are at increased risk of dry eye, which affects 1 in 4 people in the UK[1]

•Findings indicate many suffer in silence due to a lack of information and may have struggled for as many as three years to find an effective treatment[2]

•Leading eye care specialist, Santen, launches its long-lasting ‘artificial tear’, Cationorm®, and online resource, myeyecare.health, to tackle the UK’s growing burden of dry eye disease



Dry eye – a common eye condition which affects 1 in 4 people in the UK[1] – is a particularly sore point for women of menopausal or post-menopausal age, regular screen users and contact lens wearers, according to results of a new 2,000+ person survey commissioned by leading eye care specialist, Santen.[2]



Despite these groups being among the most likely to have dry eye, more than half (53%) of those surveyed didn’t realise they were at risk.[2*] Nearly a third of those with dry eye disease (32%) agreed that they didn’t know where to find information on the condition, and almost half (42%) of respondents who were using treatment for their dry eye disease said it took between one and three years to find an effective treatment.[2]



Mr Sai Kolli, MA(Cantab.), MBBChir, FRCOphth, PhD, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Cornea, Cataract & Refractive Surgery, University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Dry eye is caused by eyes not making enough tears, or because the tears evaporate too quickly, making eyes feel dry, scratchy and irritated. In the last few months, screen usage has increased significantly and nearly all of us look at screens for hours each day – this has a direct impact on the number of people that are likely to experience dry eye symptoms. These new survey findings show that there remains a high level of misunderstanding about this disease among those most likely to be suffering. This is concerning as, while considered a common condition, if not treated properly, severe cases of dry eye could lead to eye damage. It’s vital that anyone suffering has access to a treatment that hydrates, protects and heals their eyes.”



For women of menopausal or post-menopausal age, regular screen users and contact lens wearers, dry eye can be a burdensome, irritating condition which interferes with many aspects of daily life.[3],[4] To support people experiencing dry eye symptoms, Santen has launched its unique hydrating ‘artificial tear’, Cationorm®, and myeyecare.health, an online resource offering information and expert perspectives related to the condition. This new platform provides valuable information that sufferers have previously struggled to find.



Dr Filis Ayan, Ophthalmologist and Medical Affairs Manager at Santen explains: “As a company dedicated to eye health, we are delighted to offer people in the UK effective and dedicated support to help them manage and understand their unpleasant and frustrating dry eye symptoms. Cationorm® offers an advanced, long-lasting, preservative-free treatment, due to its unique solution, allowing many people to live their lives uninterrupted by dry eye.”



Those experiencing dry eye symptoms who wish to find out more about their condition, can visit myeyecare.health.





About Dry Eye

Dry eye is a condition which causes eyes to feel stingy, itchy or like something is in them[5] and it affects 1 in 4 people in the UK.[1] It occurs when there is a problem with the tear film that normally keeps the eyes moist and lubricated, leading to inflammation and damage.[5] Either tear fluid is no longer produced in sufficient quantity, the quality of tear fluid has changed or the tear fluid evaporates too much.[5] The condition can negatively impact a person’s quality of life, interfering with aspects of their daily activities and work productivity.[3] Both men and women can have dry eye, although it tends to affect more women.[6] Women of menopausal or post-menopausal age,[7] frequent screen users and contact lens wearers are more likely to experience dry eye.[8]



About Cationorm®

Cationorm® is an ‘artificial tear’ created to provide long-lasting dry eye relief by restoring moisture in the eye. Cationorm’s® unique solution is the only artificial tear that uses positive cationic emulsion to hold hydration in place. It protects and hydrates the eye, while supporting healing of the cornea (the transparent front part of the eye). A preservative-free option, Cationorm® restores the three layers of the tear film on the eyes and offers relief from eye irritation and discomfort, even for everyday use.





About Santen

As a specialised company dedicated to the ophthalmology field, Santen carries out research, development, marketing, and sales of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and devices. Santen has long been the market leader in Japan for prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals and is now a leader in the sector in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region. With scientific knowledge and organisational capabilities nurtured over 130 years, Santen products and services now reach over 60 countries, contributing to the well-being of patients, their loved ones and consequently to society. For more information, please visit www.santen.uk.



The research was conducted by Opinion Matters, with a sample of 2,008 general consumers, including 1,007 women aged 45+ between 26.06.2020 - 30.06.2020.

*Respondents who did not select any of the common triggers of dry eyes, (Sjögren’s syndrome, lupus, menopause, excessive screen use, contact lens use, cold weather) from a list of 14 possible triggers.



