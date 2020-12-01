This month, leading ethical jewellery brand Lebrusan Studio lifts the lid on Fancy Athena, a new collection of ready-to-wear engagement rings. Named after the Greek Goddess of Wisdom and the rings’ fancy sapphire centrepieces, the collection places a colourful and embellished spin on the traditional solitaire.



Each ring is set with a unique Sri Lankan fancy sapphire, lovingly hand-selected by Lebrusan Studio’s Founder & Designer Arabel Lebrusan on her recent research trip to the South Asian island.



“Thanks to my Sri Lankan travels, I’ve now seen first-hand where our gemstones are coming from. There is an incredible culture of gemstone cutting and gemstone sourcing on the island,” Arabel says.



“These gemstones are the full ethical package. The Sri Lankan government is displaying awareness of the impacts of mining and has control over mining processes and standards. Then, the cutting of these stones took place just a few miles down the road from where they were mined. The supply chain is totally traceable.”



The new collection pays homage to the jeweller’s signature Athena design, with raised claw settings that invite attention and hand-engraved bands that showcase the best of British craftsmanship.



Potential suitors can pick from oval-cut stones in impressive royal blue and dusky pink, a cushion-cut gem in a luxurious champagne hue, or a cute pear-shaped mauve sparkler.



Cast in recycled yellow gold and created entirely in the UK, these fresh-faced rings are the epitome of ethical luxury.



Unlike Lebrusan Studio’s usual made-to-order approach to bridal jewels, these four rings are ready to go. When they’re gone, they’re gone – so the team advise those interested to seize the opportunity whilst it’s there.



The launch comes shortly after Lebrusan Studio’s recent move to the London Diamond Bourse in Hatton Garden, enabling the brand to proudly declare themselves a London-based jeweller.



About Lebrusan Studio:

Lebrusan Studio is a jewellery brand that prides itself on beautiful design, beautiful craftsmanship and beautiful ethics. We commission only the best craftsmen in the UK and Spain and work solely with precious metals and gemstones that have been sustainably and ethically sourced – because we don’t support exploitation of any sort. The UK’s first ever Fairtrade Gold licensees, we also offer Fairmined Ecological Gold and 100% recycled materials across our collections.