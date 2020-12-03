The MES, known internally as DCS (Data Capture System) to Taylors of Harrogate, which despite the pandemic was rolled-out in record time, is already delivering results to the home of the famous “Yorkshire Tea” brand.



Lighthouse Systems was proud earlier this year to be selected by Taylors of Harrogate to deploy its Shopfloor-OnlineTM MES suite at the Company’s manufacturing facility in North Yorkshire.



Taylors of Harrogate is a Yorkshire-based family business devoted to the craft of outstanding tea and coffee since 1886. The Company’s future vision for manufacturing operations, combining the integration of technology, best practice and a culture of continuous improvement, is ambitious. ‛To achieve that vision, we knew we had to improve and largely automate the capture of our manufacturing data′, said Lee Stephenson, Operational Excellence Lead.



Taylors of Harrogate tendered the ‛Data Capture System′ project through a competitive selection process. ‘We were delighted to have been awarded the project′ commented Tim Barber, Company Director. ‛Shopfloor-Online’s features like configurable dashboards, which provide a real-time view of line performance and the ability for the users to create their own reports, gave us the edge′, said Tim, ‛but as importantly, our commitment to a long-term partnership with Taylors of Harrogate.′



The MES (DCS) is providing Taylors of Harrogate with visibility of all their manufacturing data and a system that all personnel can use. Functionality delivered by Shopfloor-Online includes scheduling, production order tracking, downtime monitoring, waste tracking, OEE (Overall Equipment Efficiency), in-line and offline quality, statistical process control (SPC) and traceability.



‛Despite the additional hurdle of the Covid -19 pandemic′, commented Tim, ‛we are proud that we were able to deliver Shopfloor-Online on the first two production lines in just 72 days after kick-off and then, across all 25 manufacturing lines by the end of August.′



‛In a few months, Shopfloor-Online has fundamentally changed the way we work. User adoption has been very good′, reflected Lee Stephenson, ‛and with real data, we are already able to make improvements that will positively impact our business.′



About Lighthouse Systems:

Lighthouse Systems, a global vendor of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) software, enables Smart Manufacturing through the digitisation of manufacturing processes and operations. With functionalities across production, quality, inventory/logistics and maintenance, Lighthouse’s MES Shopfloor-Online software removes traditional organisational siloes to optimise business processes. Creating an uninterrupted thread of real-time critical data throughout manufacturing operations, the MES empowers organisations, from plant operatives to executives, to drive improvement in efficiency, output, compliance and customer satisfaction.

Shopfloor-Online is modular with out-of-the-box functionalities giving organisations the flexibility of a step-by-step approach to digitisation. Web-based, Shopfloor-Online is particularly suited to multi-site rollout and is available in a range of hosting options: on premise, corporate data-centre and in the cloud.



Shopfloor-Online is used in the aerospace, automotive (OEM and Tier 1 – Tier 2), building and construction, food & beverages, packaging, pharma / life science, and sustainable energy industries, in over 55 countries worldwide.



Shopfloor-Online is a trademark of Lighthouse Systems.



About Taylors of Harrogate

Taylors of Harrogate is a Yorkshire-based family business devoted to the craft of outstanding tea and coffee since 1886. We’re the creators of iconic brands and blends, including Yorkshire Tea and Taylors of Harrogate coffees. We use extremely good ingredients, build close relationships with the best growers in the world and support important projects that improve lives and livelihoods in their communities.



