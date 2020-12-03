The Perfect Gift has arrived just in time for Christmas - Lifestyle Ultimate!



The Number One Multi-Choice Gift Card with Over 80 Brands Launches on UK High Streets



If you’re stuck for ideas this Christmas, or already wanted to buy a gift card but just unsure what brand, then Lifestyle Ultimate is the perfect answer and the perfect gift. Having so many options that allow recipients to shop, download and get all sorts of shopping and food deliveries straight to their home means, even in any lockdown scenario, recipients can shop ‘til they drop from the comfort of their own sofa and not have to brave a store visit if they don’t want - or can’t!



So, no more unwanted gifts – lucky recipients get to choose exactly what they want.



The Lifestyle Ultimate gift card is a multi-choice gift card allowing recipient the choice of where to shop, with more than 80 brands including department stores, restaurants, takeaways, fashion, cosmetics, health and wellbeing, holidays, entertainment and days out. This huge range of choices makes it The Perfect Gift for the upcoming Christmas season.



Top brands include John Lewis, H&M, Currys, Argos, River Island, Decathlon, Clarks, M&S, Pizza Hut, Wagamama, The Entertainer, Foot Locker, Hoseasons, Notonthehighstreet, Feelunique, asos, Just Eat, Sky Store, Deliveroo, TKMaxx, Waterstones and Nandos… and so much more!



Lifestyle Ultimate can be bought in more than 3,600 of the UK’s major grocery, convenience, and high street retailers including Asda, WH Smiths, Co Op, Clintons, Spar and Wilko. Recipients can visit Lifestyle Ultimate’s website and swap the value of their gift for purchases from a brand of their choice. See www.lifestyleultimate.co.uk



About Motivates & The Lifestyle Voucher



Lifestyle Ultimate is powered by the team at Motivates. We’ve existed for over 16 years making rewarding easy for businesses of all sizes – and love what we do!

Fast forward to 2020 and we’re now delighted to launch Lifestyle Ultimate on to the high street and bring our market-leading voucher offerings to everyone and anyone looking for the perfect gift.



“We’re thrilled launch our Lifestyle Ultimate gift card within some of the UK's leading retailers” comments Bill Alexander, Chairman at Motivates Inc. Ltd. “We’ve been making rewarding easy for companies small and large for over 16 years, so we’re delighted to now be making gifting easy for UK consumers with a multi-retailer gift card that offers ultimate choice, service and flexibility.”



For more information visit www.motivates.co.uk.



If you wish to contact Motivates about this release or any information about the company or Lifestyle Ultimate please contact Andy on andy@motivates.co.uk or 07738 043965.