Wing Mirror Man, the UK’s leading supplier of wing mirrors, has taken on Georgia Searle as a sales and administration assistant to boost its customer service team.



Georgia, 18, will help the Bury, Greater Manchester-based company to support existing and potential customers in their product requirements, working within the customers' sales support team.



She joins under the Government’s National Apprenticeship Scheme.



The business supplies wing mirrors for almost all makes and models of cars, vans and motorhomes to customers in the UK, Europe and further afield.



It supplies trade customers such as ambulance services, police services, car and truck leasing companies, car body repair shops, car dealers, rental hire companies, housing associations, MoT testing centres, motorhome retailers and hire companies, road hauliers, taxis, and van and truck hire companies.



It employs eight staff and sells primarily via its website at https://www.wingmirrorman.co.uk and over the telephone.



Wing Mirror Man also sells single units of wing mirror glass, wing mirror covers, stick on glass and glass cut to size and provides a service to paint the covers to match the colour of vehicles.





Steven Speed, Managing Director of Wing Mirror Man, said: “Georgia’s appointment is part of our growth plans for the next three years and will help to support our customer service team.”



Georgia will also work towards obtaining a National Vocational Qualification Level 3 in Business Administration from Bolton College on a one-day-a-week day release basis during the next 18 months.



Georgia, who attended Bury College where she studied A-Levels in Business, Geography and Law, turned down the opportunity to go to university in favour of an apprenticeship.



She said: “University just wasn’t for me. A lot of my friends have also followed an apprenticeship route rather than go to university.



She added: “So far, I am really enjoying working at Wing Mirror Man. It’s definitely better than going to university as I can study part-time whilst earning at the same time.



“There’s plenty of variety in the work and I am looking forward to working with the team.”



Wing Mirror Man is a trading name of Buy It Online Limited.

The company sells its products through the following websites https://www.wingmirrorman.co.uk, https://www.headlampsdirect.co.uk, and https://www.windowregulatorman.co.uk



Caption: Georgia Searle who has joined Wing Mirror Man, the UK’s leading supplier of wing mirrors.



