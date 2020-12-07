Bay Gardens Resorts is inviting travellers to spend the holidays in Saint Lucia this year with up to 50 percent off accommodation.



With four unique properties on the island, there’s an array of options for travellers this season. At Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, guests booking between now and Dec 19th can take advantage of 25 percent off accommodations, with rates as low as US$330 per room, per night.



At the three other Bay Gardens locations, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Inn and Bay Gardens Marina Haven, travellers can get 50 percent off accommodations, with rates starting as low as US$103 per room, per night.



The promotions are applicable to all room categories and meal plans on a minimum three-night stay between Dec. 20, 2020 and Jan. 2, 2021.

“Saint Lucia’s doors are open, and we’re looking forward to welcoming travellers for a safe, warm holiday to give them a bit of a reprieve from the stress of this past year,” said Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of the locally owned and operated award-winning hotels.



Bay Gardens Resorts also offers affordable all-inclusive rates and multiple dining options to choose from, including a unique Dine Around plan that allows guests to experience the variety of restaurants in Rodney Bay Village.



All guests have free access to Splash Island Water Park, St. Lucia’s only open-water water park, as well as the Coral Kids Club, located at Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa and accessible from each hotel via complimentary shuttle service.



The resorts have planned robust holiday programming for guests’ entertainment.

Bay Gardens Hotel will be bringing international and regional holiday traditions to visitors via its Christmas from the Continents program, with events ranging from an Indian Diwali lights festival to a Ugandan Sekukkulu cookout as well as lots of live entertainment, singalongs and children’s activities. New Year’s Eve at the property will feature a Fire & Ice event to commemorate the end of Bay Gardens’ 25th anniversary year.



At Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Santa Claus will make quite an entrance on Christmas Day, arriving on a jet ski to hand out gifts to the resort’s youngest guests.

And guests will ring in 2021 with the Time Travellers’ Ball on New Year’s Eve, then enjoy a St. Lucian New Year’s Day lunch, with local fare such as green fig (a starchy unripened banana) and saltfish, bakes (fried dough) and cocoa tea, and more at the Assou Square event.



Bay Gardens Marina Haven will hold a virtual Zoom Christmas party, featuring Trinidadian Parang and Martinique’s Chanté Nwel holiday traditions.

For more information and to book your stay, visit https://www.baygardensresorts.com.





