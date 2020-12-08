The UK’s first ever cannabis publication is to hold a Christmas Charity CBD Auction, to raise vital funds for mental health charity MIND.



The virtual auction will take place on Instagram Live on Thursday, December 10, from 7pm.



The auction will feature products worth over £1,000 from award-winning British brands such as Cannaray and CUBID CBD, as well as household names, Garnier and Makeup Revolution, and more.



All of the products featured have been donated by some of the best hemp and CBD brands available in the UK today. A full list of the products up for grabs is available online.



Get Involved!

Follow @cannavistmag on Instagram to start your bidding for a great cause. Join the editor of The CANNAVIST on Instagram Live, Thursday, December 10 from 7pm.



CBD & Mental Health

Experts are warning that the coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the UK’s mental health throughout 2020. The mental wellbeing of young people and women is said to be particularly at risk, according to recently published research from the University of Glasgow.



The study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, presents the most up-to-date, detailed analysis of how the British public has been coping since March 23, when the initial lockdown restrictions were enforced across the UK.



What is the government doing?

In Wales, a dedicated Minister for Mental Health has been appointed. Meanwhile the NHS in England has committed to providing digital appointments for those who need additional support, and more than £10 million has been provided to mental health charities. Scotland and Northern Ireland have both launched mental health action plans.



What can we do?

Take part in a charity CBD auction! Join in the fun as we auction off some incredible CBD products. All of the proceeds will be donated to one of Britain’s key mental health charities, MIND – For Better Mental Health.



Notes

• The CANNAVIST is a glossy lifestyle magazine dedicated to educating the public on CBD and Medical Cannabis

• In January 2019, the magazine launched onto the market to become the UK & Ireland’s first ever cannabis publication.

• The publication is available in WH Smith high street stores and select convenience stores across the UK. It’s also available to read in digital on Readly – the magazine subscription platform.

• Issue 9 of The CANNAVIST, featuring the only CBD Christmas Gift Guide, out now!





For all queries, please contact Marketing Manager, Katie Loomes.



Email: katie@cannavistmag.com

Call: 01332 650239

@cannavistmag

Cannavistmag.com