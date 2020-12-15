The company that’s revolutionizing the way we collect and display our memorabilia will accept BTC, ETH and many other digital currencies through Utrust.



BRAGA December 15th, 2020 — Terra Virtua is dedicated to creating a new reality in which we can collect, store, display and enjoy unique virtual objects.



This is an entirely new vertical, that is being empowered by blockchain technology. It has been used by the art world for a while, both to certify physical works of art, but also digital pieces, ensuring their uniqueness. By using this technology, it’s possible to ensure that digital objects cannot be reproduced or copied.



Terra Virtua uses this to provide its users with their own collection spaces, where they can keep, display and use unique virtual collectibles. Terra Virtua collectibles can be of all kinds and manners, from toys to trading cards and art pieces to props from movies and vehicles. They come in all sizes, shapes and levels of rarity.



Terra Virtua collectibles are not just for display, however. They can be traded, sold or gifted at will.



In their own “Fancave” or “Terra Dome”, users can create a virtual space where to enjoy the same kind of experience possible in the real world. They can watch TV, play music and welcome guests to share the experience with. These spaces are endlessly personalizable using both provided decorative elements and any and all digital collectibles.



The collectibles themselves are truly ownable (meaning that they belong to you, and neither Terra Virtua nor anyone else can take access away), and they will be increasingly varied. Terra Virtua is already working with companies like Unreal, Legendary Pictures, Paramount Entertainment and Unity to feature their properties. Furthermore, Terra Virtua is cross platform, and their Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality features allow users to carry their collectibles with them and display them wherever they want.



Thanks to Utrust, Terra Virtua users will be able to use digital currencies for all their purchases.



“Utrust shares the same vision as Terra Virtua, so a partnership between us makes sense. They, like us, believe in bridging the gap between the blockchain and mainstream where openness and ease is key to ours, and their success,” says Gary Bracey, CEO & Co-Founder of Terra Virtua.



Terra Virtua’s users will be able to purchase their collectibles using digital currencies such as BTC, ETH and UTK, as well as stablecoins such as USDT, opening their doors to over 100 million digital currency users all over the world. Utrust was already partnered with merchants both in the art world, and the gaming and virtual reality world, so this is yet another step in a never-ending endeavour to be present in all relevant verticals.



Sanja Kon, Utrust CEO, is also excited about this partnership: “The idea of building a different world is what animates us, and it has provided Utrust with its drive from the get-go. Terra Virtua is doing this in a very literal way, and it’s fascinating. We will grow together by creating new things.”





Utrust CEO Sanja Kon and Terra Virtua CEO Gary Bracey are available for interviews and further comments



About Utrust

Utrust is the leading cryptocurrency payment solution designed to modernize the finance and payments industry and solve the problems of traditional payment methods by offering instant transactions, buyer protection and immediate crypto-to-cash settlements for the merchant. The Utrust platform went live in 2019 when football club S.L. Benfica came on board as the first merchant and the first major European football club to accept cryptocurrency. Utrust has since added Phone House Portugal, Alternative Airlines, Luis Onofre and dozens of other major e-commerce stores to its growing list of merchants.



About Terra Virtua

Terra Virtua is an entertainment-focused collectibles platform. Using blockchain technology, it provides utility by allowing collectors of digital assets to display and interact with their virtual goods in Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and in 3D on PCs. Leveraging the latest in mobile and gaming technologies, their mission is to engage and connect fan-based user communities.





Media Contacts:

João Gomes

Utrust Head of Marketing & Growth

joao@utrust.com // +351 914216887



Jen Naiff

Terra Virtua Head of Marketing & Digtial Growth

jen@terravirtua.io // +44 7506324075