Luxury vegan beauty brand MONAT® introduces the NEW Studio One™ Flexible Hold Gel, infused with the patented styling fixative AquaStyle 300 AF, this lightweight gel locks out frizz and locks in style.



Get ready for your best hair day, all day with the NEW Studio One™ Flexible Hold Gel. The silicone-free gel delivers strong, flexible hold with style memory, providing 24-hour touchable control without any of the stiffness. Perfect for all hair types and styles, its lightweight formula makes for a natural look and feel, whilst weightlessly blocking humidity and frizz for up to 72 hours. You’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.





KEY INGREDIENTS

So, just how does it keep your hairstyle looking so good all day? The secret’s all in its blend, as it’s packed with an optimal mix of micronised polymers and a plant-based silicone alternative to bond and keep strands in place. AquaStyle 300 AF is a modern, patented styling fixative that delivers strong, durable, humidity-resistant hold with all day frizz control. Hydrating Panthenol Pro-vitamin B5, and FISION KeraVeg18 a vegetable-based alternative to animal keratin helps to smooth, strengthen and improve the lustre of the hair. REJUVENIQE® Oil Intensive is an innovative blend of 13+ natural plant and essential oils, rich in omega fatty acids, antioxidants and nutrients which work wonders on the skin and hair.



MONAT Studio One™ Flexible Hold Gel - 148 ml ℮|5.0 fl. oz.

Retail Price: £32/€38

VIP Customer Price: £27/ €32



Ideal for customers of all hair types and textures who are looking to create frizz-free styles that stay in place all day long. The MONAT® Studio One™ Flexible Hold Gel pairs well with all MONAT products, and should be applied after your Step 1 prep products. Lightweight, non-sticky, no stiffness. Just a smooth, natural looking finish that holds.



Directions for use: Put a small amount of gel into the palm of your hand and gently rub hands together. Apply evenly by combing fingers through the hair. Style as desired.

MONAT is a vegan and cruelty free brand

delivering high performance results with luxury formulas. Free from nasties including parabens, SLS/SLES, silicones, mineral oil, phthalates and harmful fragrances.



MONAT® is available to buy from monatglobal.com/uk and MONAT Market Partners nationwide.



For samples and information on MONAT please contact: essence@essencepr.com or call: 020 7739 2858