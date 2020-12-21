The reality of people working from home during lockdown has led to a huge surge in families getting a canine companion. Although, in 2020 the need to find dog friendly places with your new pet was suppressed by reduced travel, 2021 could be a very different year. New dog owners will be looking more than ever at stay-cations and places to visit and stay where their dog is welcome.



DogFriendly is the UK’s largest directory of places to visit with your dog and each year it runs a National DogFriendly Awards Competition celebrating the most dog friendly businesses. In its ninth year, votes for the competition are from real dog owners recommending places they have visited with their pets . This culminates in a grand ceremony announcing the winners.



This year it was a virtual ceremony via Zoom, but just as exciting for the 48 finalists who attended across the main categories from Cottages and Self Catering, to Pubs and Restaurants to a range of dog services, including Groomers Walkers and Trainers. The ceremony on 5th December was hosted by TV and Radio presenter Katie Thistleton (CBBC and Radio 1) who is huge dog lover herself.



The finalists watched the whole of the ceremony from their homes and winners were delighted when the gold envelopes were opened and it was announced that they had won. A great accolade for any business going that extra mile for doggy visitors and their owners.



As part of the voting process, dog owners were able leave a review on the place they were recommending. These can now be seen across the DogFriendly website on many of its 52,000 places to visit. In 2021, as we hope for reduced restrictions and more travel opportunities, those looking for the best places to take their dogs can be assured that DogFriendly provides a great resource for a large range of dog welcoming plays to visit, stay and play…



It is certainly worth a special trip to some of the winners in the Awards competition….



Camping and Caravaninng

WINNER: Blue Hills Touring Park, Cornwall



Clubs and Associations

WINNER: Canine Massage Guild, Birmingham

Cottages and Self Catering

WINNER: East Ruston Cottages, Norfolk



Days Out

WINNER: Canine Dip and Dive, Suffolk,



Groomers

WINNER: Short Bark and Sides, Surrey

Hotels and B&B

WINNER: Inn on the Coast, Portrush, NI



Kennels and Homeboarding

WINNER: The Hayloft Pet Services Dog Hotel, Worcestershire



Pet Shops

WINNER: Scampers Natural Pet Store, Cambridgeshire



Places to Eat

WINNER: Bijou of Lytham, Lancashire



Pubs

WINNER: The Three Tuns, Hertfordshire



Rescue Shelters

WINNER: PAWS – The Protection of Animals in Wales Society, Clywd



Shops

WINNER: Cardies, Hertfordshire



Sitters

WINNER: Dogs and Divas, Greater Manchester



Trainers

WINNER: The South Shields Dog Trainer, Tyne & Wear



Vets and Well Being

WINNER: Operation K9 Ltd, Yorkshire



Walkers

WINNER: Fetch Dog Walking and Training Ltd, Norfolk



The DogFriendly Awards are run by DogFriendly Limited () and this year was supported by WOOF&BREW, The DogFriendly Magazine and The DogFriendly Online Shop.



