In light of Government restrictions forcing gyms all over the UK to close yet again, the conversation around the benefits of gyms for mental well-being is more important than ever before.



As the campaign for gyms and leisure centres to open as an essential service continues, there has been a rise in individuals questioning why strength-training sessions cannot be replaced with a home workout or evening run.



OriGym set out to answer these questions, reviewing academic studies into the benefits of strength-training specifically and carrying out original research, asking participants ‘which kind of exercise do you find boosts your self-esteem most significantly?’.



OriGym’s findings supported claims that there are unique benefits of strength-training for improved mental well-being, with 44% of subjects suggesting strength-training boosted their self-esteem more than any other kind of exercise. Meanwhile, only 16% of participants answered in favour of cardiovascular exercise.



Vanessa Gebhardt, a Mind Coach at Freeletics, elaborated on such findings by claiming ‘there is a strong connection between being physically and mentally strong’. She said:



“More and more people are discovering that lifting heavy not only improves their health but also their self-confidence and the way they perceive their body. Building strength and toning your body can translate into feelings of being mentally strong and able, which in turn boosts self-esteem.”



In response to claims that strength-training and its benefits can be replicated at home using household items such as tins of beans and backpacks, OriGym discussed the multitude of reasons why this is not a sufficient solution.



For more information, find the full article 'The Benefits of Exercise That Can't Be Replicated At Home' here: origympersonaltrainercourses.co.uk/blog/strength-training-mental-health