EEA Citizens travelling with family members rights change 2021?



The 1st January 2021 sees the enforcement of restriction, as EU Citizen will not be allowed to use Article 10 or 20 residence card rights. This means EU Countries issuing Article 10 and 20 cannot use these cards in the UK if traveling to the UK if you are bringing a non-EU Family member or for your family to join an EU Citizen settled or settling in the UK.



What will my NON-EU Family member rights be in 2021?

Your family member will be required to apply for an EU Settlement Scheme Family Permit, or a UK – issued EEA Family Permit and or a UK- issued Biometric Residence Card, to have either of these visas your family member must have a valid national passport.



