One of the leading manufacturers of savoury snacks in Europe has selected Lighthouse manufacturing execution system (MES) to fully digitise 30 of its manufacturing sites in Europe.



Lighthouse Systems is pleased to announce that Intersnack, the holding company behind more than 20 well-known brands including Butterkist, KP, McCoys, funny-frisch, Kelly’s, Pom-BEAR, Chio & ültje, is one of the leading manufacturers of savoury snacks in Europe and has selected the Shopfloor-Online Manufacturing Execution Systems Suite to equip 30 of its manufacturing sites.



Shopfloor-Online will replace all legacy and manual systems used at plant level within Intersnack. The MES will provide a standardised model that will ensure data consistency and real-time visibility across all plant operations: production, inventory, quality and maintenance.



The MES will deliver a fully digitised shop floor to support Intersnack’s future growth plans:

• A single system to support continuous improvement programmes

• Real-time reporting at plant and company level

• Better stock reliability and control

• Improved agility and performance



In addition to the breadth of functionality, Intersnack required a solution that could address the variety of processes (Batch, Semi-Continuous) and production models (Make-to-Stock and Make-to-Order), that characterise its operations. Intersnack was also looking for a flexible MES suite that can be configured with minimum vendor input.



“We were impressed by how well Lighthouse Systems understood the Intersnack vision for operational excellence and were able to translate that vision into a real solution with its Shopfloor-Online software suite,” commented Christoph Laufen, Head of Center of Excellence MES.



“As a new user of Shopfloor-Online, Intersnack is joining other well-known customers in the Food & Beverage vertical. We are delighted to welcome them into the Lighthouse family and look forward to building a long-term partnership,” commented Tim Barber, Company Director.



The project will be starting this month with developing a central template for rollout.





About Lighthouse Systems:



Lighthouse Systems, a global vendor of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) software, enables Smart Manufacturing through the digitisation of manufacturing processes and operations. With functionalities across production, quality, inventory/logistics and maintenance, Lighthouse’s MES Shopfloor-Online software removes traditional organisational siloes to optimise business processes. Creating an uninterrupted thread of real-time critical data throughout manufacturing operations, the MES empowers organisations, from plant operatives to executives, to drive improvement in efficiency, output, compliance and customer satisfaction.



Shopfloor-Online is modular with out-of-the-box functionalities giving organisations the flexibility of a step-by-step approach to digitisation. Web-based, Shopfloor-Online is particularly suited to multi-site rollout and is available in a range of hosting options: on premise, corporate data-centre and in the cloud.



Shopfloor-Online is used in the aerospace, automotive (OEM and Tier 1 – Tier 2), building and construction, food & beverages, packaging, pharma / life science, and sustainable energy industries, in over 55 countries worldwide.



Lighthouse Systems was recognised in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities report for Manufacturing Execution Systems.



About Intersnack



Intersnack is a German based snack food company that annually produces more than 500,000 tons of snacks including potato chips, nuts, baked products and specialty snacks. The company is privately owned and has in excess of 10,000 employees in Europe. Its annual turnover is €2,8 billion.



The UK division KP Snacks, well-known for best-loved brands like Mc Coy´s, Hula Hoops, Butterkist or POM-BEAR, is no 2 in the market of savoury snacks.



