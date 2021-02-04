Contact: Chris Cowman - chris.cowman@hydralyte.co.uk

HYDRALYTE LAUNCHES HYDRALYTE PLUS IMMUNE AS A DAILY DEFENSE FOR REHYDRATION AND IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT



Staying hydrated and supporting your immune system has never been more important. Hydralyte Plus Immune is a simple to use on-the-go hydration powder packet full of ingredients to support the normal function of the immune system.



Launched this week Hydralyte Plus is a scientifically-backed hydration product with immune function support that serves as a daily defense for the whole family. Not only does it include more Vitamin C than 10 oranges, but it contains no artificial flavours, colours or sweeteners and is enriched with Elderberry.



Many people don’t recognize the common signs of dehydration such as dry mouth, irritability, and lack of energy. Hydralyte is scientifically formulated with the right ratio of glucose and electrolytes to hydrate you more effectively than sports drinks or coconut water with far less sugar. Hydralyte Plus Immune has 75% less sugar and 4x the electrolytes of a sports drink.



“We have been working for over a year sourcing the best immune ingredients to add to our rapid rehydration mix,” CEO of Hydralyte Oliver Baker said. “But to ensure people want to take it everyday, we knew it had to taste great. Our new Berry Blast is our best Hydralyte yet, we hope you love it like we do!”



This new product will not only rehydrate, but also support the normal function of your immune system at the same time. Hydralyte Plus Immune contains 7 key electrolytes for rehydration but is also infused with 1000mg of Vitamin C and 300g of Elderberry. It’s everything your body needs in one little daily drink mix, plus it tastes like a berry smoothie.



The powder instantly dissolves (no stirring needed) making it a convenient on-the-go immune system support solution. Hydralyte Plus Immune is suitable for everyday use and is a great for pre work-out, at the desk, on the road or when you’re feeling under the weather.



About Hydralyte

Hydralyte is a global leader in delivering clinical hydration. With up to 75% less sugar and 4X the electrolytes compared to the leading sports drinks, Hydralyte’s formulation provides rapid and effective rehydration. The newest product, Hydralyte Plus Immune, includes more Vitamin C than 10 oranges, no artificial flavours, colours or sweeteners and is enriched with Elderberry.