London 08 February 2021: A new online marketplace, www.carestockroom.com, dedicated to the time-poor and under pressure care sector, is poised to disrupt the UK market. For the first time, care service leaders will be able to gain full price transparency and stock availability information across the entire range of products they need to operate their services safely and effectively.



This new marketplace is free of charge to all care services in the UK. It is dedicated to the army of smaller businesses that provide the majority of care in the UK and who spend over £500m each year on products for their service.



Established by two women entrepreneurs with an intimate knowledge of how traditional wholesalers are failing to meet the complex demands care managers face, carestockroom.com is promising to save professional care leaders time and worry with its marketplace model – a first, not just in the UK, but in Europe. Unlike wholesalers who are limited in the stock they can carry, carestockroom.com uses digital innovation to connect British manufacturers direct to social care buyers so customers face no imposed limits to their choice of brands and products.



It heralds new opportunities for manufacturers too. Until now, manufacturers have been at the mercy of wholesalers who assemble their product list based on the contracts they win for large care chains so new products struggle to get a look-in. Too often this means care leaders of small businesses don’t get access to the product range or the information that they need to help them buy the most suitable products.



Co-founders Mindy Sawhney and Lesley Lindberg are women on a mission to bring digital innovation into social care. “We are laser focused on the women who run care settings in the UK” says Mindy. “They’ve told us that as professional care leaders they want ‘an Amazon meets Mumsnet’ so that they can source, compare and buy all the products and expert advice they need in one place, a true one-stop shop.

The range and number of responsibilities these leaders carry is daunting. But they spend too much time searching for what they need and then worrying whether or not they've got a fair deal. For me it’s both a business opportunity and it’s personal. My mum was one of these leaders – if carestockroom.com had been around when she was managing a care home it would have saved her hours every week. Hours she could have invested in what she most cared about - looking after the people in her care, developing her team - and having that essential time away from work with her family.”



carestockroom.com has been a long time in the making to ensure that it’s designed around what would make it indispensable – both for customers and for sellers. “We have been humbled by the positive response to our new venture from care leaders and from sellers” says Lesley. “We’re delighted to have a cohort of sellers join the launch of the marketplace who share a genuine desire to serve care businesses with products that provide quality at a fair price. Whilst customers understand the Amazon model, they are looking for a more curated range of products with supporting information that is specific to care leaders balancing time, quality, and price on a daily basis. This is what we have delivered with carestockroom.com.”



New manufacturers are being added every week to extend the available range and choice.



To celebrate the launch, carestockroom.com is offering 10% off all purchases for the month of February – collect your 10% off on www.carestockroom.com

ENDS



For more information contact Lesley Lindberg at:

E: lesley@carestockroom.com

T: 0333 3355 306