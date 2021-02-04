Luxury vegan beauty brand, MONAT®, introduces Botanic Bakuchiol Lotion. An exciting plant-based alternative to retinol that boasts the same anti-ageing benefits… and there’s scientific proof to back it up!



Science has revealed that bakuchiol interacts with many of the same areas in the skin as retinol, sometimes by taking the same pathway, other times by going a different route, but still leading to the same results.



Research has shown this powerful plant ingredient has soothing and anti-wrinkle properties, as well as helping to visibly reduce the appearance of uneven skin tone, lines, and wrinkles. MONAT® Botanic Bakuchiol Lotion is a night-time booster to supplement your existing skincare products, it stimulates collagen production and dramatically improves the texture of your skin.



The inclusion of ultra-hydrating and nourishing plant-based squalene, as well as Omega 3 and 6 rich Sacha Inchi Oil, which helps strengthen and maintain the skin’s moisture barrier, this potent multi-tasking lotion is a must-try for any fan of retinol wanting a gentle yet effective formula they can rely on.



Powered by nature, this lightweight, fast absorbing lotion is packed with a potent blend of botanical actives which work together to produce amazing skincare results. With users finding that after just 14 days they noticed the following benefits:

• 97% saw a reduction in the appearance of their wrinkles, fine lines and a more even skin tone*

• 100% saw an improvement in the texture of their skin and a more radiant complexion*

Key Skin Benefits include:



• Rejuvenates and promotes healthy-looking, more radiant skin

• Smoother, bouncier skin with visibly improved texture. Bakuchiol is known to stimulate collagen production which in turn strengthens the elasticity and integrity of the skin

• Soft, hydrated and younger-looking skin



Key Ingredients:

REJUVENIQE S™ - MONAT®’s signature ingredient is now a cornerstone of skin looking its best at every age. This clinically proven ingredient combines the nourishing and revitalizing powers of over 13 botanical oils and extracts with a patented, activated oil from Olive and Jojoba Seed Extract to infuse skin with immediate and long-lasting hydration, youthful resilience, and instant luminosity.



BAKUCHIOL - Derived from the babchi plant, this powerhouse botanical ingredient is known for its natural ability to help even skin tone, improve elasticity and renew the look of beautiful skin. Often referred to as nature’s retinol, Bakuchiol is renowned for providing all of the benefits of retinol but suitable for sensitive skin.



SQUALANE - This delicate emollient oil from olives that helps fight the common signs of aging by adding antioxidant-rich moisture and conditioning to help support skin elasticity and smoothness.



PADINAMI - A brown algae extract commonly sourced from the Mediterranean Sea, this naturally based ingredient is known for its moisturizing and skin renewing properties.



SACHA INCHI OIL - Rich in natural antioxidants, this botanical seed oil is high in essential fatty acids like omega-6 and omega-3 that helps replenish skin with vital nutrients.



KANGAROO PAW FLOWER EXTRACT - Sourced from the nectar of the plant native to Australia, this botanical extract provides antioxidant benefits that help fight free radicals and helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines, and wrinkles.



RETINOATE - Part of the vitamin A family, this retinol ester is known for its unique skin restoring and anti-aging properties.

How To Apply:

Pump a small amount into your hand and apply to clean skin each evening. For best results, use after your MONAT serum as part of your night routine. Use every day or as often as needed and make sure to apply SPF daily as directed.

For best results:

Use BOTANIC BAKUCHIOL Vegan Alternative Retinol lotion with Rewind™ Age Control Nectar, this power packed pair with produce amazing results



MONAT® is a luxury vegan and cruelty free hair and skincare brand delivering high performance results with luxury formulas. Free from nasties including parabens, SLS/SLES, silicones, mineral oil, phthalates, and harmful fragrances.



MONAT BOTANIC BAKUCHIOL Vegan Alternative Retinol Lotion 30ml

Retail Price: £80

VIP Customer Price: £68



MONAT® is available to buy from monatglobal.com/uk and MONAT® Market Partners nationwide



For samples and information on MONAT® please contact essence@essencepr.com or call

020 7739 2858



*Based on a perception test study of 32 healthy female participants. Type of skin: 47% sensitive skin and 53% non-sensitive skin.