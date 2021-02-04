The perfect last step in your morning regime, MONAT® Sun Veil™ has been formulated to protect from the harmful effects of the sun, while improving the health of your skin with its lightweight, fast absorbing creamy blend of mineral-rich zinc oxide, hyaluronic acid, botanicals, and antioxidants.

With no greasy feel and no tell-tale white film, this universally flattering sunscreen is perfect for every complexion – providing unparalleled UV deflection while also being coral reef-friendly and without suffocating your skin or exacerbating congestion.



Great for prolonging the wear of your make up, this broad-spectrum shield boasts the purest ingredients (you won’t find any alcohol or parabens) and is also cruelty-free. Sweat and water-resistant too, it’s quicker to list what this antioxidant-rich creation can’t do…

MONAT® Sun Veil™ utilises its mineral filters to provide broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection, safegurards skin with its hydrating formula, while enhancing natural radiance and giving an extra veil of protection and nourishment it needs.



Suitable for even sensitive skin, this mineral-based sunscreen will leave you looking healthy and glowing, whilst shielded against the damaging effects of the sun.

MONAT® Sun Veil™ is a product approved by Skin Cancer Foundation,

Ingredients list that packs a punch:

 Zinc Oxide - This powerful mineral safely and effectively shields the skin while filtering harmful UVA/UVB rays.



 Hyaluronic Acid - This miracle ingredient has the ability to hold 1,000 times its molecular weight in water, helping to replenish and bolster the skin's natural moisture for age-defying, youthfully quenched skin.



 Arnica Extract - Derived from a healing plant, this skin-soothing ingredient helps comfort and nourish the skin.



 Red Algae Extract - Rich in antioxidants, this special seaweed is known for its benefit of neutralizing free radicals, thereby protecting the skin.



 Niacinamide - Vitamin B3, known for its powerful efficacy controlling the main signs of aging.



Directions to use:

Apply an even layer generously, 15 minutes prior to sun exposure onto face every morning, after your MONAT moisturiser and prior to makeup application. Use daily to filter harmful UVA/UVB rays as part of your morning routine and reapply every 2 hours when directly exposed to the sun or after swimming, towel drying, perspiring heavily, or washing.



MONAT® is a luxury vegan and cruelty free hair and skincare brand delivering high performance results with luxury formulas. Free from nasties including parabens, SLS/SLES, silicones, mineral oil, phthalates, and harmful fragrances.



Retail Price: £38/ €44

VIP Price: £32/ €37



MONAT® is available to buy from MONAT®global.com/uk and MONAT® Market Partners nationwide



For samples and information on MONAT® please contact essence@essencepr.com or call

020 7739 2858