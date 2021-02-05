Global total workforce solutions firm, AMS, has welcomed Judy Ellis to its advisory services team. She joins as Senior Vice President Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Advisory, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, US.





Under her new role, Judy will bring her extensive experience as a diversity, equity and inclusion practitioner to the company to support its advisory client services. Pulling on her expertise of designing and delivering strategic culture, diversity and inclusion solutions, she will be working with the AMS leadership team to drive the diversity agenda across the global businesses it partners with.





Laurie Padua, Managing Director of AMS’ Advisory Division welcomed the new hire:







“I am really excited to welcome Judy to the AMS team to further expand our advisory services to clients and enable their accelerated growth in inclusive leadership, as well as the creation of high performing cultures. Judy has a wealth of experience – including a period teaching workforce diversity for the University of Cincinnati’s Master’s in Applied Psychology program – and her knowledge will certainly provide valuable insight and direction for AMS and its global client base.”





Nicola Hancock, Regional Managing Director for the Americas at AMS commented:





“I am delighted to welcome Judy to our Americas leadership team, to build on our existing diversity experience and capabilities and provide leadership to our teams and clients, driving strategy and solutions to ensure we can partner with our clients to achieve measurable change.”







Judy added:







“This is a fantastic opportunity for me to help guide and champion diversity, equity and inclusion solutions in a range of businesses worldwide. Having previously led my own successful DEI consulting firm, I am very excited to have the chance to work with the phenomenal client base of AMS. During this season where the importance and benefits of including the contributions of all is highlighted, working with AMS, a global provider of workforce solutions, is particularly rewarding.”







About AMS







We are AMS. AMS is a global total workforce solutions firm founded in 1996. We enable organisations to thrive in an age of constant change by building, reshaping, and optimising workforces. We do this through talent acquisition and contingent workforce management, internal mobility and skills development, and talent and technology advisory services.







Our solutions are delivered by our 4500+ experts who live our passionate, bold and authentic values. Last year we placed 180,000 permanent hires and managed 26,000 contingent workers for our 180 outsourcing clients. And we advised many more organisations as trusted partners to help meet their talent objectives. The ultimate aim is to help our clients around the world, in over 90 countries, create workforces that are fluid, resilient, diverse and differentiated.







We call this True Workforce Dexterity—and we’re here to help you achieve it.







For more information, visit www.WeAreAMS.com.