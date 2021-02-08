MIP Politecnico di Milano Business School have created five new international masters entirely focused on the theme of sustainability.



Students will learn how sustainability changes business processes, supply chains, operations and technologies in different sectors.



“It is vital that concepts such as responsible business, social innovation, and sustainable business models have an increasing weight in the school’s programs, in our research, and in our teaching” says Federico Frattini, Dean of MIP Politecnico di Milano.



Geared towards the sustainable leaders of tomorrow, these 12-month programs delivered in English will focus on; Environmental Sustainability and Circular Economy, Sustainable Industrial Management, Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Sustainability Management and Corporate Social Responsibility, and Sustainable Finance.



Starting in September 2021, these programs will include project work, company visits, and opportunities to network with professionals within the sustainability sector. The aim is to develop the hard and soft skills of candidates, whilst also taking into account the changing needs of companies.



These masters have been developed and will be delivered with the collaboration of companies that are looking for professional profiles in these fields. These include some of Europe’s most renowned energy and sustainability companies including Edison, Alperia Bartucci, BSH Elettrodomestici, Ecolamp, and Veolia e Nativa.



“At MIP, we are aware that profound interlinkages exist between business enterprises, society and the environment. A lasting improvement in the economic performances of firms and countries can only be achieved if social welfare is enhanced, natural resources are managed efficiently, the global environment is defended, and business ethics are promoted.” says Antonella Moretto, Associate Dean for Open Programs at MIP Politecnico di Milano



These master’s programs are an essential platform not only for those who are determined to understand the profound climate crisis we face, but the courses also give future business leaders the opportunity to learn how they can make real environmental change.



