Vibio releases COVID-19 Sex and Relationship study



London, UK (11th of February 2021): Vibio, a women-owned sextech startup, has released a new study today in partnership with Aperio Insights examining how COVID-19 has impacted our sex and relationships, as well as general mental health and well-being.



Both couples and singles have been having less sex since the pandemic began:



- More couples (63%) are having sex once a week or less, up from 53% pre-Covid



- 61% of singles have had sex once a month or less since the pandemic began, up from 41% pre-Covid



One respondent in a relationship said: “We spend a lot more time together. Also, I think the stress from having to deal with life with Covid (worried about jobs, health, family member's health) has lowered our libidos somewhat.”





However, most of those in a relationship (59%) said that their relationship had become stronger since Covid-19, as being with each other has taught couples to communicate more effectively. 58% said communication with their romantic partners had improved since Covid-19. Only 6% felt it had worsened.



Couples are having less sex and singles are masturbating more - but both are becoming more explorative. 51% of all respondents have had more interest in sexual fantasies and experimentation since Covid-19. For those who did, new sex toys, new sex positions, and exploring kinks were the most popular means of exploration.



- Women were more interested in threesomes and new sexual partners who are a different gender than their primary partner.



- Men were more likely to be interested in additional partners who are a different gender than them.



“I think I need a mental release from daily stress, so my fantasies have gotten more elaborate/varied,” said one respondent.





Key findings:



- Singles are masturbating more, 66% masturbating more than once per week — up from 53% before the pandemic



- 68% felt that their mental health has worsened since Covid-19 and 45% feel more negative about their body image



- 31% of those who were single have experienced a breakup since Covid-19



- With social interaction between friends and family being limited, people have increased other forms of self-care, such as watching TV and streaming services, napping, and meditating.



- As alternatives to dates, couples have been spending time together at home – cooking and cleaning for each other, sharing memories and telling their partners they love them



- The most popular sex toy purchases during the pandemic for women were clitoral stimulators and vibrating dildos. For men, the most popular toys were handcuffs/restraints and dildos.





Other notable responses include:



“I think I have more time to figure out what I want for a happy relationship and willing to put in more effort.”



“Our relationship was very sexual before and now it's a deep friendship as well. We trust each other a great deal and support each other in lots of ways.”



“I believe being around each other more has also required us to communicate more which exposes the cracks in our poor communication methods. Now, we can pinpoint why there was a miscommunication and how to adjust for the future.”





You can download the full report here: https://www.covid19sexsurvey.com





NOTES TO THE EDITOR:



Please attribute research findings to Vibio and Aperio Insights.



About Vibio:

Founded by childhood friends Alma Ramírez Acosta and Patricia Cervantes Santana, Vibio is a sextech company creating innovative pleasure products for every body to help people to explore their sexuality. Earlier last year they launched their first product in Kickstarter, the app-controlled wearable toy Frida.



WEBSITE: www.vibiostore.com

About Aperio Insights:

Founded by Mike Courtney and Quyen Nguyen, Aperio Insights is a team of marketing and research professionals with a passion for helping companies understand their customers' motivation and preferences at a deeper level.



WEBSITE: www.aperioinsights.com