With stress on the rise, it is becoming increasingly difficult to avoid these days, which can, in turn, leads to more stress. This negative cycle can start to impact all areas of life. Master Sha's event will give you the tools to focus on your mental wellbeing and health.



Reset your nervous system, combat your stress levels, and learn techniques to manage your health and wellbeing. This event is suitable for those looking for an introduction to the Oneness Healing field's healing powers, those wanting to combat stress or even those who want to learn more about Master Sha's techniques.

Master Sha's webcast will give you powerful tools to combat stress levels, which can hurt your immunity, stamina and vitality.



Event: Boost Immunity, Energy, Stamina & Vitality through Greatest Love

Date: 20th February 2021



Antidotes for stress such as yoga, exercise, rest and meditation all have one thing in common; they are all loving actions. From self-love to social support, the backbone is always love.



Unconditional love is a great healer. It has the power to relax and reset our entire system and reverse the impact of stress. Love can transform and heal.



What can you expect?



Master Sha taps in the power of The Greatest Love and offers positive healing messages to fast-track your self-care techniques. You will receive the healing wisdom of Greatest Love, simple techniques, and personalised spiritual healing services suitable for any challenge you face.



Commit to just one day to experience the power and open your heart to transform stress. The webcast is easy to access from your own home and offers simple practices to put you in control of your wellbeing and health. Many previous attendees have already made remarkable improvements and genuine transformations in their lives.



For more information, and to secure your place, please visit Boost Immunity, Energy, Stamina & Vitality through Greatest Love on 20th February.



ENDS



For more information, please contact mastersha@igniyte.com



Places for journalists are subject to availability, please get in touch.