A digital mentor created by Microsoft and MIP Politecnico di Milano has been made available to all



FLEXA, the "digital mentor" of MIP Politecnico di Milano and created in collaboration with Microsoft, is now accessible to all and free of charge.



Previously only available for MIP students and alumni, the continuous and personalized training platform has been recognized as one of the most innovative projects in the world.



Using artificial intelligence, the platform creates and suggests personalized training courses for each user. This starts with an assessment phase which evaluates their skills gaps, and what they need to do in order to achieve their professional goals.



Participants then have access to an ecosystem of about 800,000 pieces of material, including self-paced digital courses, webinars, podcasts, articles and case studies.



Through an effective and rigorous tool such as FLEXA, managers, entrepreneurs and professionals can now ensure that they stay up to date and develop their skills.



"We have already been able to respond to the lifelong learning needs of an ever-increasing number of students and alumni of our school thanks to the use of FLEXA. Now, by opening FLEXA for free to anyone interested in using it, we aim to contribute to the development of the skills of anyone who wants to get involved and continually develop their professionalism over time,” says Federico Frattini, Dean of MIP Politecnico di Milano



Opening FLEXA to all will allow professionals to keep moving closer to their professional aspirations, and to help them face the challenges of the ever-changing business environment.



