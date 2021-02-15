Published today, 15th February, Interviews with Inspiration is a forensic study of what it means and what it takes to be outstanding in the world of sport. It is written by world number-one squash player and Commonwealth gold medallist, James Willstrop. Throughout his squash career Willstrop continuously 'did what it took', both physically and mentally, to reach the highest levels – often to unnecessary and damaging lengths.



James talks to some of the sporting and cultural figures who inspired him and reflects on what they do and what drives them to do it. As well as profiling some great athletes of our time, he also delves into the worlds of writing, theatre and even eye surgery, exploring parallels and differences that exist when people do things across the highest levels. Interviews with Inspiration provides a fascinating insight into a cross-section of icons and achievers, from the viewpoint of one of the most successful English athletes of a generation.



Interviews with Inspiration is a series of interviews and reflections on success and achievement from the unique viewpoint of an athlete who has reached the pinnacle of his sport and been the best player in the world.



• A fascinating study of what drives people to achieve success or brilliance in their chosen fields

• Interviewees include Jessica Ennis-Hill, Chris Hoy, Steve Redgrave, Katherine Grainger, Alistair Brownlee, Stefan Edberg, Stuart Pearce, Julian Barnes, Denise Gough, Alison Rose and Simon Stephens

• James reaches in to many different worlds to draw parallels to his life in squash; he also talks to writers, actors, physiotherapists, chefs and an eye surgeon about the highs and lows involved in what they do

• A motivating and absorbing read drawn from accounts and anecdotes from the people themselves rather than from academic research, facts and figures

• The book is made up of dialogues between James and his interviewees, accompanied by interjections and comparisons from James’s own journey in his sport

• Ostensibly about finding success, the book delves much deeper by asking what success is and means, and looks at the long-term effects of such extremely driven lifestyles



James Willstrop is a world number-one squash player and Commonwealth gold medallist. He is the most capped England senior player, but perhaps better known for his triple-fake trick shot. He also acts, sings and writes. He has just completed a master's degree in creative writing at Leeds University and his book Shot and a Ghost was shortlisted for the William Hill Award in 2012. He lives in Harrogate with Vanessa, Logan and Bram.



