Better Nutritional Science Ltd has launched a new food supplement as part of its RecoverUp range that is designed to provide 24 hours of immune system support.



RecoverUp Immune Support 24h (AM & PM formulas) is a next generation, 2-part food supplement with separate AM and PM capsules.



By taking two separate sets of capsules during the day, a high level of immune support can be maintained, allowing the key essential nutrients to work in the most optimised manner. They also continue to work whilst you sleep, for full 24 hour support.



Contained in these capsules are 33 active ingredients which have been combined into a sophisticated supplement stack. This allows them to work together and capitalise on the synergistic power they have with each other, providing Next Generation Immune Support™.



Included are vitamins for the immune system, 100% plant-powered bioactives, minerals, and a live culture, all of which have been scientifically proven to support the body in 10 different ways.



The AM formula contains 21 active ingredients, including:

Zinc Picolinate, Vitamins D + K2, C, A, E, ICF Compound (Polyphenols, EGCG, Quercetin), Live Culture & Prebiotic, Astragalus, Ginger, Liquorice, Reishi and Essential Minerals (Selenium, Copper, Manganese).



The PM formula contains 12 active ingredients, including:

FSC Compound (Organic Turmeric, Pure Curcumin, Piperine),

Iron, B-Vitamins, Choline, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Ashwagandha, Bromelain (Enzyme).



Together, these active ingredients provide support to the body in the following 10 ways:



1. Supports normal function of the immune system

2. Supports normal oxygen transport in the body

3. Supports normal formation of red blood cells and haemoglobin

4. Supports normal energy-yielding metabolism

5. Supports normal muscle function

6. Protects cells from oxidative stress

7. Supports normal DNA synthesis

8. Supports normal functioning of the nervous system

9. Supports normal psychological function

10. Supports maintenance of normal liver function



The 33 actives were selected through a rigorous nutrient and bioactive selection process by using over 1328 peer-reviewed scientific papers, audited for efficacy to guarantee the effectiveness of the supplements.



Additionally, the ingredients have been triple checked for safety and source. Therefore only ingredients with firm scientific backing, a proven safety record, and from a verified and traceable source are used.



The supplements are also vegan-friendly, GMO-free, gelatin-free, sugar-free, allergen-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and soy-free.



The high bioavailability of the nutrients means they work well with the body’s own natural processes, allowing them to be easily absorbed, helping to maximise the health benefits.



According to Calum Scott, General Manager at RecoverUp, “We’ve synergistically combined 33 nutrients and 100% plant-powered bioactives that are scientifically proven to support the immune system.”



RecoverUp Immune Support 24h (AM & PM formulas) costs 65 GBP for a two month supply (120 capsules).



All doctors, nurses, health professionals, NHS staff and key workers, as well as anyone whose health has been affected by COVID, are eligible to receive a 25% subsidy on their supplements.



RecoverUp by Better Nutritional Science Ltd provides a range of health supplements designed to support your immune system and overall health. We aim to research, evaluate and manufacture the best supplements to improve health and quality of life for as many people as possible.



We keep our values at the forefront of everything we do:



- Only use scientifically proven ingredients



- Only use 100% plant powered bioactives (vegan, non-GMO)



- Formulate strong and safe formulas that are blended with synergy.



All our products are designed and manufactured in the UK.



We fully comply and exceed British Department of Health standards, so you can have confidence in the quality of your RecoverUp supplements.



Better Nutritional Science Ltd was established in 2016. They then launched their first brand - Brainzyme® - which specialises in brain food supplements. Since then, they have helped tens of thousands of satisfied customers improve their focus, energy, mood and memory with their Brainzyme Focus range.



Across their brands, Better Nutritional Science has received coverage in a variety of media publications, including: The Times; Forbes; Health & Fitness Magazine; Metro; Top Sante; Nutraceutical Business Review.



