To celebrate British garden birds, five star housebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes have launched a digital bird quiz to encourage people to learn more about where their feathered friends live.

www.birdhousequiz.co.uk



Like property seekers, birds need homes, and this quiz aims to highlight how residents in the county can help to provide a space for wildlife in their gardens.

The launch of the quiz coincides with National Nestbox Week, which runs from 14th to the 21st February and encourages people to create homes for birds, whether these are built from scratch or bought from a shop.

It comes as part of the leading housebuilders commitment to making wildlife friendly developments and celebrates its national partnership with the RSPB.



Each entrant of the quiz will be able to learn more about their feathered friends as they’re asked to match common birds to their perfect homes. They will also be given the chance to enter a prize draw, meaning they could win RSPB vouchers of up to £100.



Helen Nyul, Group Biodiversity Manager at Barratt Developments, said: “As a leading housebuilder, we know that home is where the heart is and that’s true for all types of residents, human or otherwise!



“We recognise that different people live in homes of all styles, shapes and sizes, and it’s the same for our feathered friends, so we want to celebrate this with our nature quiz and help to educate people about what birds they can attract into their garden.

“This kind of activity is just one of many that we undertake to do more for nature, not least our long-term partnership with the RSPB, so it’s great that we can get all generations involved in learning about their surroundings.”



To take part in the quiz, please visit: https://birdhousequiz.co.uk/



There are many ways that residents in the county can help the birds in their garden, such as providing a regular supply of clean water by using a bird bath, providing nestboxes and putting the right bird seed out including flaked maize and sunflower hearts.



To find out more and get some handy tips on how to make your garden more wildlife friendly, please visit the RSPB website at www.rspb.org.uk.



For more information about Barratt and David Wilson Homes, visit the website at www.barratthomes.co.uk and www.dwh.co.uk.



