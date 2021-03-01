Savills Auctions team chose Auction Marketer to build a new bespoke market leading integrated auction platform. The yearlong upgrade completed during the first half of 2020 replacing and integrating the previous systems with a single back office into a new website developed and delivered by auction software specialists Auction Marketer.



The project allows Savills Auction department to streamline services, offer online and remote auctions and to engagingly present properties. While it had been developed pre-Covid, the timely project completed in June 2020, three months after Savills had held its first innovative remote sale. Six months later the team have seen continued success from the live auction style conducted on the platform.



Critical elements delivered include:

• Operational improvements – auction creation, lotting, solicitor engagement, Rightmove integration, catalogue production

• Providing a bidding platform to allow customers to bid remotely with ease – auction registration, AML/KYC, PEPs, buying with others or as a corporate

• Post auction processing of fees, deposits and vendor statements



Martin Peterlechner, Managing Director, Auction Marketer commented, ‘Savills Auctions vision for the project was ambitious and complex. It required a bespoke solution to deliver the right outcomes for the company and its customers. These projects play to our strengths of being willing and able to listen to a client’s needs and to deliver a tailored a solution to meet them.’



Rupert Levy, Savills Head of Digital commented; ‘It’s been an amazing year for Savills Auctions and our brand new platform has certainly had a part to play in that. We chose to partner with Auction Marketer because of their auction software specialism and their ability to provide the solution we needed, not an off the shelf solution. Their project management, responsiveness and culture has made working together easy, and we now have a platform to further develop our auctions business.’



Christopher Coleman Smith, Savills Head of Auctions commented; ‘Our team and clients are delighted with the platform and we look forward to using it to grow our business further. Our goal was to help more customers to register and bid online while streamlining our behind-the-scenes processes. Covid-19 has accelerated our plans to grow our online presence. In the last six months the new auction platform has helped us to meet customer demand and contributed to us raising our average sale price to double that of most of our major competitors together with exceeded our previous year’s total sale value by almost 40% against a backdrop of a falling residential auctions market.’



