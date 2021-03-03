Thousands of young single wealthy and highly educated Chinese women are starting to come to live and work in the UK. They are highly confident of successfully establishing new lives thousands of miles from their homeland.



The driving factor behind the migration is China’s one child family policy. Most Chinese parents are completely dedicated to putting whatever resources are necessary into the education and upbringing of their one child, whether girl or boy. The overriding aim is to prepare them to become global citizens to study and work in internationally. They are constantly told they can achieve anything they want on the global stage. They are beginning to fulfil that promise.



Children of middle class families are taught to speak English, mostly to the level of fluency, and more than 600,000 Chinese students attend universities in the West, with Britain being the favourite destination, and it is women that are moving overseas in the greatest numbers.



The result is highly educated, empowered, confident Chinese women taking their place in the World, and adding wealth and productivity to the communities they settle in. Thousands are working in the UK under Tier 2 professional work visas, and an increasing number have resided long enough to apply for permanent residency, which most do. When post Brexit trade agreements between the UK and China are completed, far more Chinese women will arrive.



Domenica Di Lieto, CEO of digital marketing consultancy Emerging Communications, employs more than 20 Chinese women in the UK, and can comment on the very high levels of confidence they have in making a success of settling into their new lives, and what they bring economically to communities. I can also provide individuals that would be pleased to be interviewed.



I hope you may find this editorial idea useful, particularly for International Women's Day.



