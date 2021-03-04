This blended approach to tuition will democratise education and close the gap between families who can and can't pay for a private tutor.

In a time when students' attainment gap is at an all-time high, start-up Eedi gives KS2 and KS3 students affordable unlimited access to online maths tuition.



Students returning to the classroom will confront the disruption that Covid-19 and lockdown has had on their education. To help students catch-up and review missed content, Eedi, a British edtech start-up now offers students unlimited online maths tuition for less than 2 GBP per week — ten times more affordable than the average tutor hour.



Research shows that one-to-one tuition increases children's results and motivation. However, the exorbitant costs of a private maths tutor has made getting help out of reach to most British families. Many education companies have made online learning more affordable by removing live tutors from the equation, but in doing so they have become unable to motivate children and adapt to their immediate needs during a session.



Eedi's approach blends technology with human help. Their online platform uses cutting-edge technology to recommend students interactive questions and videos made by expert teachers (think Netflix but for maths). The same teachers monitor lessons live and intervene when a student is struggling or has questions. These efficiencies mean that Eedi can keep humans in the loop while helping students review and learn for less than 2 GBP per week.



"We believe in using technology to empower and augment teachers" explains Ben Caulfield, CEO and Co-founder of Eedi. He continues, " This blended approach to tuition will democratise education and close the gap between families who can and can't pay for a private tutor. "



Eedi provides families with a 14-day free trial and is priced monthly at 7.99 GBP. It is also has special provisions for families whose children receive free school meals. More details can be found on their site eedi.com.



About Eedi:



• Launched Eedi Family out of beta in March 2021

• More than 1,000 families have used Eedi Family

• 98% of students feel more confident after their first lesson on Eedi Family

• 85% of students resolve their misconceptions in a lesson

• More than 17,000 schools use Eedi School product, that Eedi provides for free to primary and secondary schools as a way to give back to teachers

• Craig Barton, Eedi co-founder and renowned maths teacher and author, leads the educational program at Eedi

• Eedi raised a seed stage 3.5M GBP led by LEGO ventures in March, 2020



