Anna Haugh, Patrick Powell and Nick Fitzgerald team up with Hop House 13 to create the ultimate St. Patrick's Day feast

Anna Haugh, Patrick Powell and Nick Fitzgerald team up with Hop House 13 to create the ultimate St. Patrick's Day feast



--



Hop House 13 is here to help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home in true Dublin style. With bustling street parties and lively pub gatherings off the agenda this year, our homes are set to take centre stage for the celebrations on Wednesday 17th March. To mark the occasion, Hop House 13 has teamed up with top chefs, Anna Haugh (Myrtle, London) Patrick Powell (Allegra, London) and Nick Fitzgerald (Tacos Padre, London), to cook up a special tribute to Dublin’s famous hospitality scene.



Inside the Hop House 13 ‘Dublin Born & Brewed’ meal kit, you’ll find three delicious, easy-to-make dishes with a distinctly Irish flavour. From a tribute to the humble ‘chipper’ to a fresh twist on a fast-food favourite, get ready to savour the delights of a Dublin night out – even if we’re all staying in this year.



Each kit comes complete with a sharing pack of Hop House 13, a lager born & brewed with the spirit of Dublin, by the brewers of Guinness. The welcoming streets of Dublin may be quiet on St Patrick’s Day, but when there’s a Hop House 13 in your hand and good food on your plate, there’s Dublin in your heart.



The Hop House 13 ‘Dublin Born & Brewed’ meal kit is priced at £65, with a 20% donation of all sales going to Hospitality Action. To order, visit popup.bignight.app.





HOP HOUSE 13 ‘DUBLIN BORN & BREWED’



Anna Haugh - Myrtle, London

Dublin Scampi and Chips: Monkfish in a Hop House 13 crumbed batter with traditional Irish chipper chips.



Patrick Powell - Allegra, London

Fried Black Pudding Burger, Crispy Shallots, Aioli and Spicy Pickles



Nick FitzGerald - Tacos Padre, London

Crispy Fried Crubeen Bun, Salted Red Cabbage, Horseradish



Sharing pack of 4 x Hop House 13 cans (33ml) 4.6% abv.



£65 + delivery.



Enjoy Hop House 13 responsibly, visit drinkaware.co.uk.





---ENDS---



For media queries please contact:

clare@neucommunications.com t: 07855369013