Leading national housebuilder Barratt Developments PLC is celebrating the completion of its 500,000th home with the launch of a new digital tool which takes a nostalgic look back through the past 60 years.



To mark this major milestone, building half a million homes and beyond since the company began in 1958, ‘Barratt Through the Decades’ offers an interactive experience which allows users to travel back in time to see how culture, trends, and homebuying have all changed.



The project can be viewed here: www.barratthomes.co.uk/through-the-decades/



Starting in the swinging 60s, two years after the business was first founded, iconic events such as the first moon landing and fashion styles such as flower power and tie-dye are celebrated. It also provides a window into what buying a home was like during this time, with the average property costing just £2,530.



As each of the decades progress, users can hover over each aspect of the animation to learn more about what was happening during that time. Classic films, distinctive TV characters and famous cars also play a big part of each era, revealing what was the biggest craze during these times and how Barratt’s own history has evolved.



Whilst the 20s is still a fairly new decade in comparison, this is where the digital tool concludes its journey and explores the current challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on daily life.



David Thomas, Chief Executive of Barratt Developments, said: “To mark the significant milestone of completing our 500,000th home, we wanted to take a look back at how much things have evolved over the past seven decades.



“This digital tool will take viewers on a journey from the 1960s right up to today so they can explore what made each era so iconic.



“Creating communities has been a lasting legacy of ours since 1958 when Sir Lawrie Barratt first founded Barratt Homes and we are extremely proud of our contribution to society over the past 60 years. We now look forward to a new era of house building, one rightly shaped by the green agenda but still very much grounded in community.”



Throughout the years, Barratt has always had quality at the forefront of its mind. In 2020, it was awarded the maximum five star rating from its customers (HBF) for the 11th year in a row following the results of the annual Home Builders Federation satisfaction survey.



Looking to the future of housebuilding and its next 500,000 homes, Barratt has pledged its commitment to create a positive environmental, social and economic legacy for future generations.



For more information on any Barratt or David Wilson Homes developments nearby, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk or www.dwh.co.uk.



