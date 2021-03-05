a deeper social experience, where participants can make real-life connections, buy each other drinks, connect over songs

Revolutionary Livestream platform Paarti launches with a 48hr Historic Electronic Music Charity Event in support of the music industry



-Historic 48-hour Electronic Music Event featuring iconic music venues worldwide taking place from March 19-21, 2021

-Ticket proceeds and live donations in support of music heroes

-Revolutionary new live streaming and social networking platform that enables a deeper social experience, where participants can make real-life connections, buy each other drinks, connect over songs, talk gear with other artists and more.

-With unique ways to engage live audiences, elevate performances, and monetise events both online and in real life, Paarti is poised to transform the industry and re-shape how we connect to music culture everywhere.

-Tickets and live donations accepted in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

-Paarti is the first dedicated live-music streaming platform to deliver the streams through a Peer to Peer Content Delivery Network powered by Blockchain.



THE BEAT GOES LIVE is a historic 48-hour electronic music event uniting many of the most iconic electronic music venues worldwide. Taking place from 19th - 21st March on the revolutionary live streaming and social networking platform Paarti, the event is a joint initiative in support of music HEROES. Ticket and live donations from THE BEAT GOES LIVE will go directly to support venues, promoters and music-related charities and organisations. Music lovers can support the cause by buying tickets and making donations live during the event in their local currency as well as through bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.



The event will crisscross the globe taking fans on a musical journey, broadcasting from some of the most iconic and best-loved nightclubs including;



Ambasada Gavioli (Izola, Slovenia)

Cavo Paradiso (Mykonos, Greece)

Club der Visionaere (Berlin, Germany)

Egg (London, UK)

D-EDGE (San Paolo, Brazil)

H0L0 (New York, USA)

Noa Beach Club (Zrce, Croatia)

Nordstern (Basel, Switzerland)

Phonotheque (Montevideo, Uruguay)

Super Dommune (Tokyo, Japan)

Tenax (Firenze, Italy)

Versuz (Hasselt, Belgium)

+ Secret Venue



Raluca Cherciu, CEO, Paarti says:

“At Paarti, we believe the best live performances and events are more than music. They’re about connecting, sharing, finding joy in the moment — surrounded by the power and energy of all the people around us.”



“We are launching a new kind of platform kicking off with a historic event that brings together some of the biggest names in music, in support of music heroes. With the world’s most inclusive, engaged audience we are committed to give music lovers, artists, and industry players a more meaningful, more magical way to celebrate live music and the human connections it empowers. Because at Paarti, live isn’t just an in-the-moment experience — it’s the unforgettable connections that last long after the house lights come up.”



“Let’s make sure our favourite places, live acts, and artists continue to survive, thrive, and grow.”



Noa Beach Club, Zrce, Croatia says:

“What always drives us is the passion and love for music. For Noa, “the beat" never stops, it keeps playing just like our hearts that live for this industry. That is why Noa Beach Club decided to join this initiative because it arose from a sincere desire to continue living, having fun, and socializing from all over the world. Luckily, technology today allows us to do that, and this project is going to take it to another level."



"It is important that clubs are opened so that generations are not deprived of socialization, so that artists continue their work for which they were born, so that friendships, love, and memories are created for a lifetime. Because it is what is all about."



"The unity and cooperation we feel in this project will be remembered for a long time. We are all working hard, preparing for the season, and for our guests and fans we will always go the extra mile! Noa wants you to stay tuned and positive! We look forward to this summer and the fulfilment of many dreams in the years to come.“



About Paarti

Bringing the event to life, Paarti is a game-changing platform that enables a deeper social experience where people can connect through the power of music, share the moment, make real-life connections, meet up with artists and insiders whilst enjoying the music they love together. With live chat, live donations, and unique digital spaces Paarti is designed to function and feel like the world’s largest venue.



Paarti makes it possible for all the different types of interactions that come with live music, from connecting over music with friends on the dancefloor or making new ones at the bar area without missing a beat, sending virtual drinks to initiate private conversations, connecting over songs, talking gear with another artist and much more.



Link to Paarti and THE BEAT GOES LIVE - paarti.live





NOTES TO EDITORS:



About HEROES

Music HEROES is an initiative supporting venues, promoters, artists, music-related charities and organisations. Ticket and live donations proceeds from THE BEAT GOES LIVE will go directly to support music venues and related charities of their choice.



About Paarti

Paarti is a revolutionary platform that connects people through the power and joy of music. Designed to function and feel like the world’s largest venue and with unique features for social connectivity, Paarti unites the active experience of real-world events with the innovation of best-in-class digital entertainment. Paarti gives fans, artists, and industry players a more meaningful, more magical way to celebrate live music and the human connections it empowers. Because a party is nothing without people.



For more info and to request a presentation of the Paarti platform contact:



Nikki McNeill|Global Publicity

nikki@globalpublicity.co.uk

07957 434517