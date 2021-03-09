Nikkitas is the celebration of a 5 generation-old family love story with its fascinating homeland of Sparta, where the respect of ancestral harvesting produces exceptional Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Honey and Olives. The type of soil, climatic conditions, responsible farming and centuries of craftsmanship result in the finest products.



ꓘK – A TIMELESS SYMBOL

Similar to Sparta – a Dual Kingship whereby two kings would rule equal in authority for the good of the community – Nikkitas safeguards a balance between traditional ways and modern quality controls, in times when transparency and quality are key.



DRINK AT THE SOURCE

Nikkitas is produced entirely in Sparta in family-owned groves – cultivation, collection, pressing, bottling, packaging and control checks all take place onsite. In less than 24 hours, the handpicked olives are pressed and bottled, retaining all the fruits' nutrients and producing an exceptional polyphenol-rich golden green Extra Virgin Olive Oil unique to these lands. The antioxidant amber and pearl Honeys are pure, unheated, unpasteurised. Pine, Thyme, Flowers and Conifers honeys deliver wonderful and complex tastes, and are the fruits of a nomadic beekeeping using traditional methods, artisanal love and care on carefully chosen fields.



100% recyclable branded packages and gift cards also available.



