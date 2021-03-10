San Diego, CA & London, UK - Wednesday 10 March 2021 - Terra Virtua, the world’s first fully immersive digital collectibles platform announces today an exclusive partnership with world-famous artist, Tim Cantor, which will see six of Tim’s incredible oil paintings brought to life through animation.



Born in San Francisco in the summer of ‘69, Tim’s love of art and oils as a medium with which to work is deeply rooted in his family when, at the age of 4, Tim was given his great-grandfather’s oil paints and brushes to use after his father witnessed his extraordinary talent. At age 15, Tim was given his first exhibition where one of his paintings was acquired to hang in the White House.



In 2015 Tim Cantor became the artist behind Imagine Dragons album ‘smoke + mirrors’ and while he and his works went on the band’s worldwide tour, his art has also made its way into not only their album artwork but their stage designs and music video SHOTS.



Fast forward to 2021 and Tim Cantor commands an incredible following of fans of epic proportions who are so deeply connected with Tim’s work, many experience heightened emotions when viewing his work.



“What makes this exhibition so special is that Tim is completely breaking out of his tradition in both the medium he works with and the schedule he keeps. Tim has a routine, or what some call a tradition where he works for 2 years in solitude, showing his work, or the progress of his work, to no one, not even his wife, until now.” Comments Gary Bracey, CEO & Co-Founder, Terra Virtua.



“I have always strived incredibly hard to create by the means and the traditions of the Old Master's. It really is my personal passion to seek out and use the same materials, and grind and mix my pigments just as artists did 500 years ago.” Comments Tim Cantor. “But the emergence of crypto-art was kind of haunting me. I began to realize what an incredible and very unique platform it could be for me as a "traditional" artist,” continued Cantor.



Tim Cantor has transformed six of his original oil paintings into incredible digital pieces of art to release on the Terra Virtua ecosystem. The collection includes his famous works such as ‘En Pointe’, ‘The Unseen Theatre’, ‘Snowflake’ and ‘Firefly.



“When researching Tim Cantor, I found that he not only paints these incredible pieces, but he also writes prose that often accompany his artwork, so when discussing the vast array of opportunities available within the digital art world, I suggested adding these words to his pieces as a voice-over to really embody the immersiveness our ecosystem and technology allows.” Comments Jen Naiff, Head of Marketing, Terra Virtua. “The other thing that really struck me was the absolute commitment and connection Tim’s followers have with not just his work, but with him, his wife and his entire presence. It’s this that I really hope we’re able to give as an experience to his fans when viewing and owning these incredible pieces,” continues Jen.



“There's a beautiful unexpected opportunity I've found in the crypto-art space that allows me to share the entire process - from the first drawings to the final oil painting - and present this in one piece of art. For me, whose process is so tangible, to be able to share all that physical art in a UNIQUE format is really amazing!” comments Tim Cantor.



The Tim Cantor exhibition will be held within the Terra Virtua Art Gallery on Wednesday 17 March 2021. During the exhibition, Tim will be live streaming from his home in California via the Terra Virtua Twitch Channel as he takes a walk around the Terra Virtua art gallery, talking about each piece and why he chose these artworks to jump into the crypto-art world.



Once the exhibition has finished, the artworks Tim has created will be on sale on the Terra Virtua marketplace over the following weeks.



“What’s so great about this new relationship with Tim is that this is only the beginning and we are already planning his next exhibition on Terra Virtua.” Adds Gary Bracey.



“I could never present a collector with the first spark in the inception of an idea to a completed work of art, and all the parts in between and with this platform, I can expand the capabilities of my imagination beyond ever before.” Concludes Cantor.



The live exhibition will be held at 1 pm GMT on Terra Virtua's Twitch Channel on Wednesday 17 March 2021. The video of the exhibition will then be published on Terra Virtua’s YouTube Channel and across each social media platform.



About Tim Cantor

Tim Cantor has gained a unique following of diverse enthusiasts and collectors of his art that comprise of people from all parts of the world. One could say that this mysterious artist possesses a rare combination of extraordinary talent, unpredictability, and pure artistic nature to set his name in the history books of tomorrow.



About Terra Virtua

Terra Virtua is an entertainment-focused Collectibles platform. Using blockchain technology, it provides utility by allowing collectors of digital assets to display and interact with their virtual goods in Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and in 3D on PCs. Leveraging the latest in mobile and gaming technologies, their mission is to engage and connect fan-based user communities.



Press Contact

Jen Naiff - Head of Marketing & Digital Growth, Terra Virtua|jen@terravirtua.io|+44(0)7506324075