With a shared commitment to diversity and equal opportunities, luxury champagne company Maison Veuve Clicquot and NEOMA Business School in France have set up a scholarship programme that will finance tuition fees for 10 female Master in Management students per year.



This initiative recognises that education plays an important role in the liberation and future success of women, but young girls face even more obstacles to access education. That is why the scholarships will be awarded on the basis of social, financial and academic criteria.



"NEOMA has always demonstrated strong support for gender equality, and with the added support of Maison Veuve Clicquot, we can take our proactive approach to encouraging young, talented girls who join our school even further," explains Delphine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA Business School.



This scholarship programme is fully in line with this ambition and aims to support the careers of brilliant students who have difficulty financing their studies, and complements the range of diversity schemes already set up by NEOMA.



"Veuve Clicquot strives to promote the role of women in the professional world and to highlight and inspire females from all backgrounds" explains Jean-Marc Gallot, NEOMA graduate and President and CEO of Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin.



In addition to the awarded scholarship, the students will meet members of the Maison Veuve Clicquot's management committee throughout their studies. These privileged exchanges will provide an ideal opportunity to receive advice concerning their professional projects.



"With this new initiative, Veuve Clicquot wishes to make a long-term commitment to these young women by opening our Champagne House doors to them and supporting them in their success as much as possible," concludes Jean-Marc Gallot.



