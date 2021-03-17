San Diego, CA & London, UK Wednesday 17 March 2021 - Today will see the first-ever live virtual reality exhibition with the world-famous artist, Tim Cantor, the man behind the Imagine Dragons 2014 album, stage designs and video, 'SHOTS', as he makes his way into the latest craze of digital art and NFTs.



In partnership with Terra Virtua Ltd, the world's first fully-immersive entertainment platform, Tim Cantor has taken six of his traditional oil paintings and enhanced them using animation techniques to bring these incredible pieces to life.



In an interview with Hollee Glass, Social Lead at Terra Virtua, Tim said of his entry into the crypto-art scene,



'The emergence of crypto-art was kind of haunting me. I began to realize what an incredible and very unique platform it could be for me as a “traditional” artist. I thought about the link between the creation of my art and my other love of making films. It kind of relates back to when I worked on creating the SHOTS video for Imagine Dragons. I started creating movement, digitally in my paintings. It is a way for my paintings to come to life… and that excites me! I don’t see it as a replacement of my art, but an extension.



The live exhibition of Tim Cantor's NFT art will be held on Terra Virtua's Twitch channel, at 1pm GMT Wednesday 17 March 2021 and will then be uploaded onto Terra Virtua's YouTube Channel so those who miss the exhibition, where Tim Cantor and his wife, Amy will be live from their home in San Diego, California, can rewatch this incredible event.



About Tim Cantor

Tim Cantor has gained a unique following of diverse enthusiasts and collectors of his art that comprise of people from all parts of the world. One could say that this mysterious artist possesses a rare combination of extraordinary talent, unpredictability, and pure artistic nature to set his name in the history books of tomorrow.



About Terra Virtua

Terra Virtua is an entertainment-focused Collectibles platform. Using blockchain technology, it provides utility by allowing collectors of digital assets to display and interact with their virtual goods in Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and in 3D on PCs. Leveraging the latest in mobile and gaming technologies, their mission is to engage and connect fan-based user communities.



