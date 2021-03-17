The Bake Fest, the ultimate virtual gathering for bakers, is set to make its worldwide debut on 21-22 May 2021. Providing the global baking community with the unique opportunity to connect, learn, and grow, The Bake Fest will feature a fully interactive agenda of workshops and networking opportunities, together with expert panels starring the most influential bakers from all over the world.



With a star line-up already confirmed, The Bake Fest agenda features over 40 speakers with a combined following of over 15 million, including Jenny Keller of @jennycookies, Liz Marek of @sugargeekshow, Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin of @thepieous, Dana Pollack of @danasbakery, Courtney Rich of @cakebycourtney and many more.



Some of the British bakers speaking at The Bake Fest include Calum Franklin @chefcalum, Enrique Rojas of @havesomecakeuk, Farley Berry of @ladyberrycupcakes and Katie Lake of @malarkeycakes.



From home bakers and those selling baked goods out of their home, to influencers, content creators, and brick and mortar bakeries, The Bake Fest will provide a platform for bakers from around the world to connect with each other, as well as some of the best brands in the industry, through virtual networking lounges and live interactive sessions. They’ll form new pods of industry friends who they can continue to learn from long after the event is over.



The Bake Fest will provide bakers with the opportunity to learn a whole host of skills from some of the best experts in the industry; whether they want to try their hand at pie art, learn a new cake or cookie decorating technique, or up their sourdough game. There will also be expert-led sessions in food photography, video skills, social media growth, creating a cookbook, and much more!



Created by entrepreneurs and social influencers Stefani Pollack (@cupcakeproject) and Darren Fox (@bakesthatinspire), The Bake Fest was born out of a deep love for the baking community. Commenting on the creation of The Bake Fest, Stefani said:



“We haven’t seen any event that celebrates all bakers – home bakers, pastry chefs and bakery owners, recipe developers, and baking influencers. We created The Bake Fest as place for us all to learn together. We built it with lots of networking opportunities so we have a space to get to know each other and exchange tips so we can grow together”.



Ticket prices start at £18 for General Admission tickets. VIP Tickets cost £90 and include over 12 exclusive interactive VIP workshops, Q&A sessions with some of the most influential industry leaders, access to the exclusive VIP networking lounge with speakers and sponsors, and recordings of all VIP and General Admission sessions.



For more information about The Bake Fest and to book tickets visit: www.thebakefest.com





