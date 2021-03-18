"I have the power to heal myself.

You have the power to heal yourself.

Together we have the power to heal the world."



During the global pandemic, reports of feeling more stressed, overworked, and lonely have increased in the last 12 months. To help people through these difficult times, Master Sha is sending out powerful positive messages that can bring inner peace and healing.



Each week, for ten weeks, Master Sha will share one of the Ten Da. In Chinese, Da means greatest or highest, and the Ten Da are the Ten Greatest Qualities that are the keys to transforming life. Each one of them carries precious wisdom.



The Ten Greatest Qualities include greatest love, greatest forgiveness, greatest compassion, greatest light, greatest humility, greatest harmony, greatest flourishing, greatest gratitude, greatest service, and greatest enlightenment. By cultivating these qualities, you are connecting with your deepest self and removing negative messages that can create blockages in every aspect of life. When you open your heart and soul to the Ten Da, you are clearing the way for better health, happier relationships, more success in finances and business, and inner joy and inner peace.



For this first week, Master Sha will send into the world the message of Greatest Love:



"Love melts all blockages and transforms all life. Da Ai, Greatest Love, is unconditional love. By chanting, tracing, and writing Da Ai, unconditional love will clear your heart and remove challenges that are holding you back in life."



Master Sha shares the ancient wisdom: You become what you chant. When you chant Greatest Love, you become greatest love. When you discover the power of Greatest Love through writing, tracing, or meditating with Da Ai (Greatest Love) written in Tao Calligraphy, the meditative healing art created by Master Sha, you will experience and become unconditional love.



Research studies have shown the phenomenal results of these practices for health, healing, and quality of life. The power of the Greatest Love is undeniable.



