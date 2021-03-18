APSCo Deutschland – the German arm of the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) – has announced the latest individuals elected to its Representative Committee.







Following a member-wide vote, APSCo Deutschland has welcomed Christian Kalous (Director DACH, LHi Group GmbH), Marko Glassner (Managing Director, Frank Recruitment Group GmbH), René Troche (Managing Director, Westhouse Consulting GmbH), and Derk Rijntjes (COO, Darwin Recruitment GmbH) to its recruitment representative committee.







They join Luuk Houtepen (Director, Strategic Partnerships & Innovation, SThree GmbH), Richard-Emanuel Goldhahn (Managing Director Germany, Cobalt Deutschland GmbH), Florian Wiedner (CEO, Aristo), Marco Raschia (Managing Director, Business Development, Be Shaping the Future GmbH) and Oliver Kremer (Managing Director & Owner, K-Recruiting GmbH) who were re-elected following a successful term on the committee.







The trade body also revealed that Jürgen Schäfer, entero AG, and Simon Gravel of freelance.de, have been elected as affiliate representatives. While APSCo Deutschland would normally only have one affiliate seat, this move follows a tie in votes for this position.







Ann Swain, Global CEO at APSCo, commented:







“I am delighted to welcome the committee members both new and old for APSCo Deutschland. APSCo works on behalf of its members and our Representative Committee provides invaluable experience, expertise and guidance to help shape the strategy of the organisation moving forward. We have had the privilege of working with a particularly strong group of professionals and it’s great to see several individuals re-elected for another term. As I’m sure that outgoing members will agree, the role is not only prestigious, but also incredibly active and enjoyable.”







“I look forward to working closely with all of the committee members over the next year to help the recruitment sector navigate through these challenging times and prepare for the recovery.”







