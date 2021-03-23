This inaugural win solidifies AMS’ position as a total workforce solutions partner.







CHINA – 23 March 2021 – Global talent workforce solutions specialist AMS has been recognised by HRflag, China's leading HR management think tank, as a winner in the “Best Recruitment Process Outsourcing Provider” category in the 2021 HRflag Awards.







The HRflag Awards recognises companies that have demonstrated the best services in each segment of the HR services industry. It assesses capabilities across a range of criteria and business situations to identify the overall best performing organisations.







In particular, the “Best Recruitment Process Outsourcing Provider” category takes into account the organisations’ success in delivering talent acquisition and management solutions – finding and engaging the talent their clients need to be successful.







Kensy Sy, General Manager at AMS China, commented, “We are extremely proud to be named as a winner in the “Best Recruitment Process Outsourcing Provider” category in the HRflag Awards. This award is a testament to the high-standard RPO services that we deliver. With this win, we will continue to build on our success and remain a true partner to our clients.”







Neil Jones, Managing Director at AMS APAC, said, “We are pleased to be recognised in this prestigious award. This win would not have been possible without the strong support of our clients and employees. We will remain focused in delivering a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions to help our clients achieve true workforce dexterity.”







In the new world of work today, AMS remains at the forefront of thinking differently about helping organisations respond to new opportunities and challenges. AMS is dedicated to helping organisations build, reshape, and optimise their workforces so that they can easily reconfigure their talent and teams in this ever-changing business climate.







