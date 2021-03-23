To help raise much-needed funds to support communities in need, the Love Peace Harmony Foundation hosts its first silent auction on March 28, 2021. This will be a rare opportunity to own a Tao Calligraphy created by Dr. and Master Zhi Gang Sha, works of art that go beyond art and carry the power to heal and transform life.



The funds raised at this event will help ongoing projects, such as:

• Support for the homeless, including food, shelter, and resources

• Supporting women leaving prison and transforming their lives

• Providing support for vulnerable communities, such as those with autism and children and adults with disabilities



All prizes have been kindly donated by Dr. and Master Sha, a Calligraphy grandmaster who holds the positions of National Chinese Calligraphy Professor and Honorable Researcher, the highest honors for Chinese calligraphy. He is also a renowned spiritual teacher, healer, humanitarian, and author of over 25 books. Some of his most powerful Tao Calligraphies are exclusively available at this unique event.



All of the Tao Calligraphies carry the healing power of the most positive messages. Being in their presence, and meditating and tracing them, can transform negative messages that block you from flourishing in life, physically, emotionally, mentally, and in relationships and business.



Everyone who registers, at the $100 level or higher, will also receive a Love Peace Harmony Calligraphy Card and MP3 player - each with a special Kai Guang (Open Light) blessing from Master Sha. Each sponsorship level has a unique set of calligraphies they can bid on. The higher your sponsorship level, the higher the spiritual value of the calligraphies you can bid on. In addition, there will be an opportunity to win 1 of 2 original Tao Calligraphies donated by Master Sha.



For more information on each of the pieces available, visit The Global Giving Event page.



Event: Global Giving Fundraising Event

Date: Sunday, March 28th, 2021. 3pm – 5pm EST



Each generous donation will have a real impact on changing lives and help the Love Peace Harmony Foundation support organizations to provide housing, education, and health services to those in need globally and help overcome poverty and violence. The Love, Peace and Harmony Foundation was created to serve all humanity to help people worldwide become happier and healthier. Master Sha founded the Love Peace Harmony Foundation to raise the consciousness of humanity. It aligns itself with organizations and non-profits to help support local and global humanitarian efforts.



Register for your place here.