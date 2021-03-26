New ‘International Master in Media and Communication Management’ launched by MIP Politecnico di Milano



MIP Politecnico di Milano has created a brand-new master’s programme geared towards media and communications professionals.



Today, media and communication industries are evolving and transforming at an unprecedented rate, and employers within this sector now require new skills, fresh minds and innovative ideas.



“With the International Master in Media and Communication Management (IMMCM), students will uncover their potential and empower their skillset around media and communications, preparing them for this advancing industry,” says Lucio Lamberti, director of the programme.



Starting in September 2021, the programme will include project work, company visits, and opportunities to network with professionals within the communications industry.



The aim is to develop the hard and soft skills of candidates, whilst also taking into account the changing needs of companies.



“The world of communication is a fragmented ecosystem, involving various players with different and sometimes overlapping roles. Those on this course will learn how to handle the complexity of the sector, but also how to leverage that for success,” says Lamberti.



The added value of doing a Master’s degree in communication at an innovative engineering school like MIP is that you learn how to foresee the impact new technology will have on media and communications, as well as learning how to understand the sector from both a creative and an analytical angle.



https://www.som.polimi.it/en/course/immcm-international-mast...



