The Three Hills Bartlow has been awarded Highest New Entry in the 2021 Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list, entering for the first time at Number 22, adding to their Michelin Plate and two AA Rosettes. The Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards are voted for by top foodies and hospitality experts. The voting criteria ensures the list really is decided by the industry itself.



The Three Hills Public House is a Grade II listed 17th century timber framed building in the heart of Bartlow. This charming dog-friendly country pub with an award-winning restaurant has six luxury ensuite rooms, an orangery, an extensive covered patio and landscaped gardens. It is located close to Cambridge and about an hour from London. Purchased by owners Chris and Sarah Field in December 2015 and lovingly restored and refurbished, The Three Hills reopened its doors two years later in November 2017.



Chris Field said, “I am beyond proud of what we have achieved in the short period of time we have been open. Like bamboo, the first year we slept, the second year we crept and the third year, despite the last difficult 12 months, we have leapt!. At its heart, this is an historic village pub. We feel that we have now given it a stronger heartbeat that appeals to what village and community means today, which is all the more poignant due to COVID. The Three Hills has become both a destination and a village pub for a much wider community. He added, “To be recognised by the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs is testament to the hard work and dedication of our super talented team and to the support of our local and wider community. After such a difficult year we are thrilled with this latest accolade and truly delighted that Bartlow is now firmly on the map!”



Emma Harrison said, “this is a phenomenal achievement by the whole team at The Three Hills, and we are beyond proud to have been included in such an esteemed list of UK pubs.”



