Babylimo, the stylish and only baby/toddler carriage system that offers parents a ‘to your door’, personalised test drive’ service has launched in the UK.



Babylimo is disrupting the UK’s baby carriage market (worth £2 billion globally) by providing a series of innovative and unique features including a test-drive service where the carriage system is personally delivered to prospective buyers’ homes to drive before they buy.



Frustrated by the lack of innovation and poor standard of other baby carriage systems in the UK market Anna Klesse, founder of Babylimo, decided to create her own.



Inspired by the automotive sector, Anna’s concept for Babylimo is based on innovation and evolution taken from the car manufacturing sector. “Think about it”, says Anna, “When you drive a car, the manufacturer has considered the different shapes and sizes of their customers, so why would’t the same principles be applied to baby carriages?”



When I was looking for a pram for my first born I simply couldn’t find a system that catered for the different heights and builds of my immediate family. I’m tall and have long arms but my mom is shorter and has back problems – does that mean her physical health should be compromised when taking her grandson for a walk? I think not!



Anna goes on to say, “ During my extensive research I was shocked to find how poorly designed many of the baby walking systems are in the UK. I found out this is predominantly due to the fact that many manufacturers are based in China and therefore cater for a population much shorter in height than Europeans or manufacturers cut costs shortening the frame. Babylimo has a range of adjustable steering heights and generally has a higher frame position that is much more suited to the UK market.”



Perhaps one of the most innovative features of the Babylimo service is the ‘direct to your door’ test drive service currently being trialed by the company. “ Covid-19 has had a dramatic effect on people’s ability to go to the shop and try out baby carriages prior to purchase. We remove that problem by delivering our 3-in-1 system directly to prospective customers’ homes for them to try for themselves. We are so confident in our product that we are willing to make this investment in order to drive sales. ” Concluded Anna.



‘We booked the test drive with Babylimo, as we wanted to check the pram ourselves. It is the only company offering it nowadays. Straight upon delivery we saw how interchangeable system it is, how beautifully crafted it is. Also, eco-leather finish is so much more stylish and practical, than what we saw in other buggies. My husband is a car dealer and he absolutely fell in love with it – which is very handy and means more quiet time for me, when he goes for a walk with our son.’ – says Rachel, one of first clients who booked the test drive in Bournemouth.



Baylimo is an integrated 3-in-1 system which includes pushchair, stroller and car seat. The system has been designed exclusively for the UK market and includes a range of innovative features including five point suspension, ventilation grills, adjustable back support and 23inch gel wheels for off road driving.



Babylimo is available exclusively online at www.babylimo.co.uk and the 3-in-1 system retails at a competitive £975.



