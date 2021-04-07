Aryaka Ranks in the Top 8 U.S. SD-WAN Companies for the Second Consecutive Year – Expansion of U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN Services Increased 39% Despite the Covid-19 Pandemic





San Mateo, Calif. – April 7, 2020 – Aryaka, the leader in fully managed Cloud-First WAN solutions, today announced the company achieved a top eight position on Vertical Systems Group’s 2020 U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN Services LEADERBOARD. This is the second consecutive year the global SD-WAN and SASE provider has achieved Vertical Systems Group’s U.S. SD-WAN Leaderboard benchmark. Aryaka is one of two SD-WAN-as-a-service benchmark companies that has the ability to provide its own technology, delivering the flexibility, operational simplicity and scalability to provide a “worry-free” approach to managed services.



Aryaka is joined in the LEADERBOARD by AT&T, Hughes, Verizon, Lumen, Windstream, Comcast and TPx. Expansion of the U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN services market increased 39% in 2020, even in the midst of the Covid 19 pandemic.



“The managed SD-WAN market in the U.S. endured the pandemic as service providers installed hundreds of new networks in the extremely challenging conditions throughout the past year,” Rick Malone, principal of Vertical Systems Group said. “Businesses and enterprises accelerated the retirement of MPLS assets and made purchase decisions for SD-WAN solutions that enable more flexible access options and dynamic connectivity.”



Vertical Systems Group research found as previously projected, Carrier Managed SD-WAN services demand was resilient across bandwidth intensive markets, but vulnerable for verticals like retail and travel.



“Our SD-WAN and SASE technology, global presence and white glove service delivery with 24 X 7 support, all come together to deliver a unique experience that goes beyond traditional carriers or box vendors and results in unparalleled customer loyalty,” Aryaka CMO Shashi Kiran said. “It is an honor to once again be recognized on the Vertical Systems Group’s LEADERBOARD for U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN Services.”



The announcing of the 2020 U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN Services Vertical Systems Group LEADERBOARD comes on the heels of Aryaka’s fifth annual 2021 State of the WAN report. For this report more than 1,350 enterprise companies were surveyed. The Aryaka 2021 State of the WAN report can be found here https://www.aryaka.com/blog/state-of-wan-2021/. It highlights:



Accelerating fusion of networking and security planning, with almost a third of enterprises stating that they are already deploying what they consider to be a secure access service edge (SASE) architecture.

A hybrid work environment that will persist after the pandemic recedes, with over 80% stating that they expect over a quarter of workers to remain remote, and over two-thirds desiring flexibility between on-premises and remote deployments.

A move to managed services for WAN transformation, with over 70% planning to adopt this approach that integrates application optimization, SASE, transport, multi-cloud connectivity, last-mile management, and remote access.

Vertical’s Definition: Carrier Managed SD-WAN Service



Vertical Systems Group defines a Carrier Managed SD-WAN Service for segment analysis and share calculations as a carrier-grade offering for business customers that is managed by a network operator. Required components and functionality for these offerings include an SDN (Software Defined Network) service architecture that enables dynamic optimization of traffic flows, a purpose-built SD-WAN appliance or CPE-hosted SD-WAN VNF (Virtual Network Function) at each customer edge site, support for multiple active underlay connectivity services, and centralized network orchestration with application visibility end-to-end. For a detailed definition, refer to the Vertical BLOG: Managed SD-WAN Services Reality Check.



